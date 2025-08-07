Trump To Host President Aliyev And PM Pashinyan At White House For Historic Peace Summit
“These two nations have been at war for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. Many leaders have tried to end the war, with no success, until now, thanks to 'TRUMP.' My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time. Tomorrow, President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony. The United States will also sign bilateral agreements with both countries to pursue economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus region. I am very proud of these courageous leaders for doing the right thing for the great people of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It will be a historic day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and the world,” the U.S. President said.
