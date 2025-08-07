Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump To Host President Aliyev And PM Pashinyan At White House For Historic Peace Summit

Trump To Host President Aliyev And PM Pashinyan At White House For Historic Peace Summit


2025-08-07 08:03:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I look forward to hosting the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, at the White House tomorrow for a Historic Peace Summit,” said President of the United States Donald Trump on his Truth Social media platform.

“These two nations have been at war for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. Many leaders have tried to end the war, with no success, until now, thanks to 'TRUMP.' My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time. Tomorrow, President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony. The United States will also sign bilateral agreements with both countries to pursue economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus region. I am very proud of these courageous leaders for doing the right thing for the great people of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It will be a historic day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and the world,” the U.S. President said.

MENAFN07082025000195011045ID1109901484

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search