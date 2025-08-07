Melanoma Clinical Trials 2025: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Therapies, Treatment Market, Mechanism Of Action, Route Of Administration, And Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Melanoma Clinical Trials"Melanoma Companies are IO Biotech, Moderna Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioNTech SE, TILT Biotherapeutics LLC, Nykode Therapeutics, Achilles Therapeutics UK Limited, Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Cytovation AS, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Neon Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and others.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's, “Melanoma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 170+ pipeline drugs in Melanoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Melanoma Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Melanoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The Melanoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The Melanoma Pipeline report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Explore our latest breakthroughs in Melanoma research. Learn more about our innovative pipeline today! @ Melanoma Pipeline and Drug Insights

Key Takeaways from the Melanoma Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. announced a study to assess the efficacy and safety of lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab compared with pembrolizumab alone in participants with untreated, unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Participants randomized to the pembrolizumab monotherapy arm who subsequently have a blinded independent central review- verified confirmed progressive disease (PD) will be offered lifileucel monotherapy in an optional crossover period.

In June 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a study is to learn if people who receive V940 with pembrolizumab live longer without the cancer growing or spreading than people who receive placebo with pembrolizumab. A placebo looks like the study treatment but has no study treatment in it. Using a placebo helps researchers better understand the effects of a study treatment.

In June 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche conducted a study will evaluate the efficacy and safety in participants with metastatic melanoma who developed brain metastases. Participants may or may not have received prior systemic treatment for metastatic melanoma [except treatment with v-raf murine sarcoma viral oncogene homolog B (BRAF) or mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitors]. Participants will receive oral doses of 960 mg vemurafenib twice daily until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity or consent withdrawal.

In June 2025, Iovance Biotherapeutics announced that the Journal of Clinical Oncology has published the final analysis from the Phase II C-144-01 clinical trial evaluating the individualized T cell therapy AMTAGVI in patients with advanced melanoma and was simultaneously presented during an oral session at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.

In June 2025, Replimune presented two posters highlighting the data updates for the IGNYTE Study of RP1 plus nivolumab in anti-PD1 failed melanoma at the 2025 ASCO annual meeting.

In May 2025, Immatics announced the presentation of expanded data from the ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating IMA203 in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic melanoma

In April 2025, IDEAYA Biosciences announced a successful FDA Type D meeting on the Phase III registrational trial design that would assess the safety and efficacy of darovasertib for potential regulatory approval as neoadjuvant therapy for primary uveal melanoma

In February 2025, BMS announced that the Phase III RELATIVITY-098 trial evaluating OPDUALAG for the adjuvant treatment of patients with completely resected stage III–IV melanoma did not meet its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS). The safety profile of OPDUALAG observed in this analysis was consistent with the known profiles of nivolumab and relatlimab.

DelveInsight's Melanoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 150+ active players working to develop 170+ pipeline therapies for Melanoma treatment.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies for melanoma include AMTAGVI (lifileucel, Iovance Biotherapeutics), OPDUALAG (nivolumab + relatlimab, Bristol Myers Squibb [BMS]), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab, Merck), OPDIVO (nivolumab, BMS), KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn, Immunocore), YERVOY (ipilimumab, BMS), TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab, Roche), and others.

Melanoma became the first indication, where LAG3 (next generation immunotherapy) received regulatory nod from the US FDA. The FDA approved the combination of relatlimab (LAG3) and nivolumab (antiPD1), marketed as OPDUALAG.

The leading Melanoma Companies such as IO Biotech, Moderna Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioNTech SE, TILT Biotherapeutics LLC, Nykode Therapeutics, Achilles Therapeutics UK Limited, Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Cytovation AS, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Neon Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics , and others.

Promising Melanoma Therapies such as Ipilimumab, GM-CSF, Temozolomide, Tilsotolimod, Pembrolizumab, Lenvatinib, L19IL2 + L19TNF , and others. In 2024, the total number of incident cases of melanoma was approximately 105,050 in the US.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Melanoma treatments. Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in cancer care @ Melanoma Clinical Trials and Recent Developments

Melanoma Emerging Drugs Profile

IO102 IO103: IO Biotech

IO102-IO103 is an investigational immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the proteins indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). IDO and/or PD-L1 are overexpressed by many types of solid tumors and immune-suppressive cells (Tregs and TAMs) in the TME. The company is developing this vaccine based on its T-win® vaccine platform. Currently it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Melanoma.

mRNA 4157: Moderna Inc.

mRNA-4157/V940 is a novel investigational messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based personalized cancer vaccine consisting of a single synthetic mRNA coding for up to 34 neoantigens that is designed to stimulate an immune response by generating specific T cell responses based on the unique mutational signature of a patient's tumor. The drug is been developed jointly by Moderna & Merck. Currently being evaluated in the Phase III studies.

MK-4830: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

MK-4830 is an investigational monoclonal antibody that inhibits the binding of Immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 (ILT-4) to its ligands. The drug candidate is being developed in combination with KEYTRUDA. MK-4830 is being developed under an agreement with Agenus Inc. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Colorectal Cancer.

BNT111: BioNTech SE

BNT111 is an intravenous therapeutic cancer immunotherapy candidate encoding a fixed set of four cancer-specific antigens optimized for immunogenicity and delivered as RNA-lipoplex formulation. The drug induces novel antigen-specific anti-tumor immune responses and enhances pre-existing immune responses against the encoded melanoma-associated antigens. The drug is in Phase II stage of clinical trials.

TILT 123: TILT Biotherapeutics LLC

TILT-123 is a human 5/3 chimeric adenovirus that has been engineered to encode human Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha (hTNFa) and human Interleukin 2 (hIL-2) cytokines. It is optimized to generate an anti-cancer immune response by boosting the activity of T-cells and also stimulating other arms of the innate and adaptive immune system. TILT-123 can be administered by intravenous, intratumoral, intraperitoneal and intrapleural injection. The drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trials.

The Melanoma Pipeline report provides insights into



The Melanoma pipeline report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Melanoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Melanoma Treatment.

Melanoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Melanoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Melanoma market.

Learn more about Melanoma Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking Melanoma research and development projects @ Melanoma Medication and Unmet Needs

Melanoma Companies

IO Biotech, Moderna Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioNTech SE, TILT Biotherapeutics LLC, Nykode Therapeutics, Achilles Therapeutics UK Limited, Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Cytovation AS, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Neon Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and others.

Melanoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Melanoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Discover the latest advancements in Melanoma treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of oncology @ Melanoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Melanoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Melanoma Companies- IO Biotech, Moderna Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioNTech SE, TILT Biotherapeutics LLC, Nykode Therapeutics, Achilles Therapeutics UK Limited, Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Cytovation AS, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Neon Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and others.

Melanoma Therapies - Ipilimumab, GM-CSF, Temozolomide, Tilsotolimod, Pembrolizumab, Lenvatinib, L19IL2 + L19TNF, and others.

Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and future plans, read the full details of Melanoma Pipeline on our website @ Melanoma Drugs and Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMelanoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Comparative AnalysisIO102 IO103 : IO BiotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)MK-4830: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLCEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Comparative AnalysisTILT 123: TILT Biotherapeutics LLCInactive ProductsMelanoma Key CompaniesMelanoma Key ProductsMelanoma- Unmet NeedsMelanoma- Market Drivers and BarriersMelanoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMelanoma Analyst ViewsMelanoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.