Delicate Software Solutions Introduces Cheque Printing System With Integrated Cheque Printer For UAE Businesses
Developed for operational efficiency and accuracy, the solution supports all major UAE bank cheque formats, ensuring precise alignment and eliminating the need for handwritten cheques. It automates the conversion of numeric values into words and stores payee information for future use.
Key Features:
-
Cheque Printer Integration : The system includes a cheque printer that works in tandem with the software to produce clean, legible cheques with accurate formatting.
Multi-Bank Format Support : Predefined templates for all UAE banks are included for consistent printing alignment.
Error Minimization : Automated conversion of amounts to words helps prevent mismatches and manual errors.
Post-Dated Cheque (PDC) Alerts : Users receive reminders for upcoming PDCs printed through the system.
Batch Printing Functionality : Multiple cheques can be prepared and printed in bulk by setting intervals and quantities.
Custom Layout Design : An inbuilt layout designer allows users to customize the cheque format by adjusting field placements.
Detailed Reporting : The software generates cheque reports based on date, bank, or payee, with support for custom branding.
The Cheque Printing System, which includes both the software and a dedicated cheque printer, is built to support businesses that manage regular cheque transactions across various accounts and banking partners.
