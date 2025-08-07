Pritzker Hageman Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers Investigate Central Harlem Legionnaires' Outbreak

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pritzker Hageman, a national law firm with extensive experience handling Legionnaires' disease lawsuits , is investigating claims connected to the Central Harlem outbreak and currently representing individuals who were diagnosed.

What's Happening in Harlem?

Cooling towers in New York must be tested, cleaned, and maintained under local health regulations to prevent Legionella growth. When multiple towers in one neighborhood test positive, it often points to lapses in required safety protocols. In this outbreak, contaminated towers were identified across five Harlem ZIP codes: 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037, and 10039.

"We've seen the same issues in outbreak after outbreak. Buildings aren't maintained, water management plans are missing, and early warning signs are ignored. When that happens, people and communities suffer the consequences," said Eric Hageman , Managing Partner at Pritzker Hageman.

Why a Legal Investigation Matters

When outbreaks like this happen , a legal investigation helps uncover what went wrong. That may involve reviewing maintenance logs, inspection reports, and water management plans to determine whether known safety rules were followed.

Pritzker Hageman's Legionnaires' disease lawyers have investigated outbreaks nationwide, including those involving cooling towers and apartment buildings. In every case, the goal is to uncover what happened, support affected families and help prevent future public health failures.

What Should You Do If You Were Exposed?

If you live in Central Harlem and have felt sick, it's important to know the signs of Legionnaires' disease. This illness often starts with flu-like symptoms but can quickly become more serious, especially for older adults or those with underlying health conditions. Common Legionnaires' disease symptoms can include cough, fever or chills, and shortness of breath.

If you experience symptoms:

See a doctor immediately and mention possible Legionella exposure in Central Harlem.Talk to a Legionnaires' disease lawyer to understand your options and get help with the next steps.Stay informed through updates from the NYC Department of Health and CDC.

