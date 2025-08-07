Tamarack Resort Rises To National Prominence -- New Aspen Townhomes Announced

TAMARACK, Idaho, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The most recent addition to Travel + Leisure's prestigious list of the World's Best Resorts isn't in Europe or on a faraway coastline, it's just 90 miles outside of Boise. Tamarack Resort, America's only ski, golf, and lake resort, has quickly stepped onto the national stage, offering a rare four‐season experience that few destinations can match.

Tamarack recently achieved a major milestone by being named "Top Resort in the United States" as part of Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards . This recognition adds to a growing list of accolades, including The Wall Street Journal's Top 100 Ski Resorts, Condé Nast Traveler's Top 30 Ski Resorts in America, and USA Today's Best Ski Resort Restaurant for The Reserve.

"This kind of momentum doesn't happen by accident," said Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack Resort. "It is the result of sustained investment, an extraordinary team, and an intentional effort to build something timeless. Recognition brings attention, and attention brings demand."

And Tamarack isn't slowing down. The resort is investing in new ski lifts and expanded snowmaking, has celebrated its re‐opening of the nationally acclaimed Osprey Meadows Championship Golf Course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr, and is building a new 100‐slip marina on Lake Cascade.

Fueled by this momentum, real estate demand continues to rise. Only a few ski‐in/ski‐out condominiums remain, and homesites along the Osprey Meadows Championship Golf Course, are nearly sold out.

To meet the continued demand, Tamarack is announcing its newest signature neighborhood, The Aspen Townhomes. This gated community offers convenient access to the marina on Lake Cascade, Osprey Meadows Golf Course, the mountain ski lifts, and the Village for restaurants and shops. Maintenance-free living, a private swimming pool, and eligibility for membership at The Club at Tamarack will enhance the lifestyle. The first phase of the Aspen Townhomes is scheduled for delivery in Q3 2026, with homes released through a reservation‐based priority program. Full details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Learn more or join the Aspen Townhomes reservation list at tamarackidaho/realestate/aspen-townhomes

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,530 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit tamarackidaho .

