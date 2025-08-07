FOHSE And Innexo Launch Strategic Cannabis Research Collaboration Of Cultivation Science

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Together, the two companies will enable the cannabis industry to accelerate the development of advanced spectral seed sorting algorithms. As part of this program, Innexo BV leverages FOHSE's industry-leading lighting technology and engineering knowhow in its new phenotyping room. This room, including the installed FOHSE Cobra Pro Greenhouse lights, will be unveiled at Innexo's next Acceleration Day on October 3

Elevating Cannabis Research Through Light Science

This research initiative brings together FOHSE's industry-leading lighting technology - including its newly launched Under Canopy Light (UCL) - with Innexo's state-of-the-art testing and genetic phenotyping facilities in the Netherlands. The goal for FOHSE: to develop data-backed lighting strategies that drive improvements in cannabinoid yield, terpene expression, and overall plant vitality.

"Partnering with Innexo allows us to validate and push the boundaries of what precision lighting can achieve in cannabis cultivation," said Ben Arnet, President of FOHSE. "By combining our engineering capabilities with Innexo's world-class scientific infrastructure, we're setting a new benchmark for evidence-based grow strategies."

Key Focus Areas of the Research Program

The collaboration will span a 12-month study period, with results anticipated to inform both product development and grower best practices. Areas of investigation include:



Impact of under canopy lighting on cannabinoid and terpene profiles



Light spectrum tuning across flowering phases



Energy optimization in high-density cultivation

Photomorphogenic responses across multiple cannabis cultivars

All trials will leverage FOHSE's advanced fixtures integrated with real-time environmental monitoring and analytics provided by Innexo.

"Our team is excited to partner with FOHSE to equip part of our new phenotyping department at Innexo," said Dominique van Gruisen, CEO at Innexo. "Lighting remains one of the most potent tools in the cultivator's arsenal, and by studying it systematically, we'll be able to optimize not only plant output but also sustainability. This next level of lighting control, provided by the incredible team at FOHSE, can emulate the conditions of our client's cultivation environments perfectly. This is key to creating solid seed sorting algorithms that will change the future of the cannabis industry, and gain a ton of insight into different lighting strategies and their impact on different cultivars in seed form."

A New Chapter for Global Cultivation Standards

This partnership represents a key milestone for both companies, as it bridges North American manufacturing excellence with European scientific rigor and innovation. The findings will be made available through various social channels, white papers and educational resources to benefit the global cannabis community.

Growers, researchers, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to follow the program's developments at fohse and innexo .

For Press Inquiries:

Media Contact, FOHSE [email protected] | +1-888-FOHSE-77

Media Contact, Innexo [email protected] | +31 6 44 82 61 91

SOURCE FOHSE INC.