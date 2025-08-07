Body Of Man Missing For 28 Years Found Preserved In Melting Glacier In Pakistan
According to BBC Urdu , the deceased has been identified as Naseeruddin, who vanished 28 years ago in the Kohistan region of northern Pakistan, reportedly after fleeing a family feud. His remains were discovered by a local shepherd, who was stunned to find the body in such an untouched state.
“What I saw was unbelievable. The body was intact. The clothes were not even torn,” the shepherd told BBC Urdu.
An identity card recovered from the site helped police confirm the man's name. Authorities say Naseeruddin disappeared in June 1997 and was believed to have two children at the time.A chilling disappearance
As per a report by The Express Tribune, Naseeruddin had been travelling with his brother, Kaseeruddin, on horseback when he went missing. The two had reportedly left home following a violent dispute, intending to live in hiding.
After reaching the valley, the brothers were ambushed. Naseeruddin was last seen by his brother taking shelter in a nearby cave to escape attackers. Although Kaseeruddin left to seek help, his brother was never seen again, until now.
Experts believe that the lack of oxygen, extreme cold, and low humidity inside the glacier helped preserve Naseeruddin's body in near-perfect condition. Police suspect that he may have fallen into the glacier while hiding in the cave.
The Kohistan region, located near the Afghanistan border, is known for heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. Over the years, rising temperatures and glacial melting have begun to expose remains long hidden beneath ice and snow.
Now, 28 years later, Kaseeruddin is reportedly returning to the region to collect his brother's remains, closing a chapter that had remained unresolved for decades.
