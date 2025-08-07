Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:11 AM EST - Mogo Inc. : Announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net Income of $13.5 Million. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 11.4%; Operating Cash Flow positive. Mogo Inc. shares T are trading up $0.15 at $2.40.

