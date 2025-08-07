Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Greenfire Resources Ltd.

Greenfire Resources Ltd.


2025-08-07 03:11:55
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Greenfire Resources Ltd. : Today announced the appointment of Travis Belak as Vice President, Finance. Belak brings approximately 15 years of experience in upstream oil and gas financial reporting, corporate planning, tax, and treasury. He was most recently Corporate Controller at HWN Energy. Greenfire Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $6.27.

MENAFN07082025000212011056ID1109900552

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search