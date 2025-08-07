Friday Essay: Trump And Kennedy Are Destroying Global Science. Even Einstein Questioned Facts But There's A Method To It

MENAFN - The Conversation) Eight months into Donald Trump's second presidency of the United States, truth and science are again under attack – with global consequences. USAID, which tackled HIV, TB, malaria and child malnutrition is gone. Funding has been withdrawn from GAVI , a public–private global alliance that helps buy vaccines for the world's poorest children. Malnourished children are already dying .

Besides these brutal consequences, the scientific machine that delivered America's scientific and technological dominance is being ruthlessly dismantled. Any research project that mentions diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), climate change or addresses the causes of vaccine hesitancy is a prime target. But even US space science, once the pride of the nation, is facing“an extinction-level event ,” according to the US Planetary Society.

Across the spectrum of science, some 4,000 research grants have been cancelled . Unbelievably, bird-flu experts were fired in the middle of an outbreak. That was topped last May by cancelling a US$600M grant to the company Moderna to develop an mRNA vaccine against bird flu.

And this Tuesday, US$500 million was cancelled for 22 more projects developing mRNA vaccines . Bear in mind that under Operation Warp Speed, the first Trump administration funded the development of Moderna's mRNA vaccine against COVID. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech both delivered mRNA vaccines in the record time of less than a year, winning mRNA vaccine technology a Nobel Prize in 2023.

It's not just American science that's being dismantled.

Threats to Australian science, too

In March, the Trump administration sent a questionnaire to researchers receiving US funding in Australia, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada. The 36 questions included whether their project related to climate, whether it is taking“appropriate measures” to defend against“gender ideology” and whether the organisation receives funding from China.

US funding for collaborative science projects with Australia amounts to AUD$386 million. So, the threat of losing those substantial funds is dire. As the Australian Academy of Science warned last March , if US–Australian collaboration ceases,“it will directly threaten [...] strategic capability in areas of national interest such as defence, health, disaster mitigation and response, AI and quantum technology”.

By June, Australian medical research institutes were“suspending projects on malaria, tuberculosis and women's health”. It's like“having a bomb thrown into the middle of science”, noted Professor Brendan Crabb, director of the Burnet Institute, a Melbourne-based global health research centre.

'It's like having a bomb thrown into the middle of science,' said Professor Brendan Crabb about the impact of US funding cuts. Mick Tsakis/AAP

The fallout for US medical research is worse. The Trump administration's proposed funding cut , to the National Institutes of health, the largest funder of medical research in the world, will see its budget slashed by 40% – and over 2,400 projects cancelled. They include research into cancer, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, tuberculosis, HIV prevention, COVID vaccines and long-COVID.

Experts have been summarily fired and replaced by sycophants. And of course, the Department of Health and Human Services is now led by America's most prominent anti-vaxxer, Robert F. Kennedy Junior . Elite research universities, including Harvard, Columbia, Princeton and Cornell, continue to be prime targets.

“It's hard to overstate how serious this is [...] Today, as we're witnessing kind of the destruction of the institutions behind American science, it's hard to believe. It's hard to believe any administration would do this,” noted Alan Bernstein , director of global public health at Oxford University, in April.

Indeed, how could this be happening?

Erika Nolan, a MAHA (Make America Healthy Again ) stalwart and YouTube influencer, provides a candid answer :“Facts no longer matter.” Nolan plies her 200,000 strong audience with idyllic scenes of herding chickens and goats while snuggling her baby in a front pack.

Like Kennedy, Nolan believes America's big health issues relate to food dyes and seed oils. Hopefully she does not live in a part of the US where measles or whooping cough is raging, and that her chicken flock won't come down with bird flu.

She says it was COVID, and the pressure to be vaccinated, that“fast-tracked” her. And when asked about the 14 million lives saved in the first year, as reported in peer-reviewed medical journal, the Lancet, her answer is,“Everything can be manipulated.”

What Nolan doesn't understand is that modern science emerged precisely to deal with the way everything can be manipulated. The very word science comes from scientia, Latin for knowledge. The gist of it is captured by the motto adopted in 1663 by the Royal Society in London:“Nullius in verba.”. That's Latin for“Take nobody's word for it.” In other words, experimentation and observation is what counts, not the opinions of influencers.

Nolan might be surprised to find her scepticism over“facts” goes all the way back to Socrates.

Knowledge, power and science

He left no written works, but we hear his voice through the“dialogues” of his student Plato. Ever so gently, Socrates probes the beliefs of his conversation partner, methodically laying bare their logical fallacies. It has come to be known as the Socratic method.

One of the most famous dialogues employs the allegory of a cave to teach Socrates' primary lesson: knowledge can be based on false beliefs.

The cave is home to a group of prisoners who have been chained up for their entire lives. All they have ever been allowed to see is the cave wall in front of them. Shadows dance across it, representing the reality of the external world. The prisoners have no idea that the images are created by puppets paraded past a blazing fire just behind them.

One prisoner breaks free and climbs out of the cave. Dazed by the sunlight, it takes time for his sensitive eyes to adapt. At first, he is only able to look at shadows, then reflections, then real objects. He dashes back to the cave to enlighten his fellow captives. But his eyes have not readjusted to the dark and he stumbles around.

The prisoners perceive a blinded, deranged man, raving about a parallel world. They want nothing to do with him and become aggressive. This is Plato's second lesson: the danger of trying to enlighten those wedded to pre-existing beliefs. Poignantly, Socrates would pay with his life for trying to enlighten others.

Plato's allegory of the cave teaches Socrates' primary lesson: knowledge can be based on false beliefs. Plato's Allegory of the Cave, by Jan Saenredam/Wikipedia

It would take over 2,000 years to come up with satisfactory responses to some of Socrates' questions about the nature of knowledge. They appeared in the form of the scientific revolution.

Stars of the scientific revolution

The scientific revolution was ushered in by the exacting astronomical measurements of Copernicus, Galileo and Kepler, which revealed that Earth and the other planets were in orbit around the sun, rather than the other way round.

Brilliant as these astronomers were, they were just the warm-up acts. The starring role in the scientific revolution goes to Isaac Newton, who honoured his debt to those who came before with the timeless words:“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” Standing on the shoulders of Copernicus, Galileo and Kepler, Newton glimpsed the sun-centred universe and pondered a new question: why did the planets orbit the sun?

The French philosopher Descartes had suggested an answer in 1633. He deemed that something like a giant tornado of dust particles raged around the sun, dragging the planets along with them.

Newton was seven years old when Descartes died. By the time Newton was 26, he was the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge, no doubt for the stunning discoveries he made during the plague years, which he spent in isolation at his mother's farm in Lincolnshire.“Truth is the offspring of silence and unbroken meditation,” he noted.

His unbroken meditation gave birth to calculus, optics (in the pursuit of which he stuck a blunt needle into his eye), his laws of motion and the beginnings of his theory of gravity. Seeing an apple fall from a tree was famously his Eureka moment. The force that made the apple fall to the earth, he mused, was likely the same as the one binding the planets to the elliptical solar orbits described by Kepler.

Today, most people have no problem with the idea of gravity as a force that pulls the apple to the ground or the earth to the sun. It was a different story in Newton's time. Descartes' tornado seemed the more rational explanation.

Seeing an apple fall from a tree was famously Isaac Newton's Eureka moment for his theory of gravity. Markus Winkler/Pexels

How could the sun reach out across the vastness of space to pull on our planet? This was“barbaric physics”, opined German mathematician and philosopher Gottfried Leibniz. Admittedly, Leibniz was peeved with Newton; they had rival claims as the first to develop calculus. But Leibniz was far from being the only one to label Newton's theory unscientific.

What vindicated Newton's theory was that it made testable, precise predictions. It specified that the gravitational force between two objects increases with their masses and decreases as they grow further apart.

Newton's maths proved correct. It accurately predicted how long it would take for the moon to orbit the earth and the coming of Halley's comet. His formula also predicted that the warped orbit of Uranus was due to the gravitational pull of a ghost planet. A century and a half later, Neptune was found. For 300 years, Newton's predictions kept hitting the mark. And for most earth-bound situations, they still do.

Newton represents a watershed in the development of science. The peculiar thing about him, and what made him the lead actor of the scientific revolution, was that his theory, unlike those of Aristotle or Descartes, was limited to what could be accounted for by mathematical predictions. He did not attempt to go beyond the data to explain what gravity is or whether it really existed:“I have not as yet been able to deduce from phenomena the reason for these properties of gravity, and I do not feign hypotheses,” he wrote.

Philosophy of science

This notion of science as being light on theory is familiar to me. As a scientist (before I was a science writer, I was a molecular biologist), my contribution to theory was limited to what could be induced from my last successful experiment. In my ten years as a working scientist, I never encountered the philosophy of science. Nor did I encounter it much in my decades writing about the work of other scientists.

But in researching my book Prove It , which would see me roam widely, from theoretical physics to human evolution, and deeply, across the centuries, I knew I would have to reckon with the philosophy of science. I did not relish the task: reading philosophy can be challenging.

Moreover, I was not convinced that there was much philosophy at work in modern science. According to Michael Strevens, a philosopher of science based at New York University, when scientists themselves are placed under the microscope to dissect their philosophical impulses, nothing coherent emerges beyond a compulsion to test, test, test. As physicist Richard Feynman put it ,“the philosophy of science is about as useful to science as ornithology is to birds”.

To my surprise, delight and relief, however, once I started investigating, philosophy emerged unbidden, first in the form of the Scottish enlightenment philosopher David Hume, whose ideas provided a natural kick-off point for the chapters that followed.

Like other Enlightenment philosophers, Hume valued individual reasoning over dogma and drew inspiration from the scientific revolution, particularly Newton, whom he described as“the greatest and rarest genius that ever arose for the ornament and instruction of the species”.

Newton inspired Hume, and Hume in turn inspired Albert Einstein to do what Newton could not: develop a theory of gravity.

Einstein's 'intellectual habits'

Einstein discovered Hume in 1902 while working as a patent clerk in Bern, Switzerland, in his early twenties. For fun, he and two colleagues formed a reading group to discuss philosophy. They paid particular attention to Hume's 1739 A Treatise of Human Nature , in which Hume warned about the dangers of induction, the practice of extrapolating from observations to formulate general laws of the universe.

It may have been the method Newton employed, but it was an“intellectual habit” without a solid philosophical foundation, Hume argued. A well-known example concerns the colour of swans. Since Roman times, the whiteness of swans was held by European writers to be a self-evident truth. But in 1697, Dutch sea captain Willem de Vlamingh, while searching for shipwreck survivors on Australia's west coast, sailed up a river and, lo, beheld black swans! The incident provided the name of Perth's Swan River and a salutary philosophical lesson.

For Einstein, Hume's ideas helped him to let go of his“intellectual habits”, a breakthrough that contributed to his theories of Special Relativity and General Relativity. Had he not read Hume, Einstein reflected,“I cannot say that the solution would have come.”

The ideas of philosopher David Hume helped Einstein work towards his theories of special relativity and general relativity. AAP

Einstein freed himself from the intellectual habit of induction by using a“deductive” process instead. It relied not on observations but on the mathematical certainty of the constant speed of light. All very well for Einstein – but the vast majority of scientists do not have the luxury of starting from mathematical certainties. While Einstein's theory of relativity has endured unchanged for more than a century, the same cannot be said of any of the other theories explored in Prove It.

I needed Einstein to introduce me to David Hume, but Karl Popper needed no introduction. He is the most famous philosopher of science of the 20th century. If you've come across the idea that scientific theories can't be proven, only disproven or“falsified”, that's courtesy of Popper.

Karl Popper: science as search for truth

Popper has a poignant personal story that resonates strongly with my motive for writing a scientific guide for the post-truth era.

Karl Popper. Lucinda Douglas-Menzies/Wikipedia

Born in 1902 into a cultivated, scholarly home – his mother a pianist, his father a lawyer – Popper's first decade was lived in Vienna's golden age. As the capital of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Vienna was the seat of political power, but also a cauldron of European cultural and intellectual ferment.

Modernism exploded: there was the stylised eroticism of Gustav Klimt's shimmering gold paintings and the raw sexual canvases of Egon Schiele; the absurdist literature of Franz Kafka and the meltingly poetic work of Rainer Maria Rilke; the hauntingly beautiful music of Gustav Mahler and the atonal work of Arnold Schoenberg; the philosophy of Ludwig Wittgenstein; and of course, Sigmund Freud's revolutionary theories about the life of the unconscious mind.

“In those first fourteen years of the twentieth century, Vienna, more than anywhere else, was the fulminating, bewitching crucible where the modern world was invented,” writes William Boyd.

Popper witnessed its destruction. He was 12 when the first world war broke out and 37 when the second one came around. In between, he flirted with and rejected Marxism, tried his hand at carpentry and teaching, and managed to complete a PhD in the philosophy of psychology. With the rise of Nazism, his Jewish ancestry erased his job prospects. To build a reputation, he wrote a book, The Logic of Scientific Discovery .

Published in 1934, it introduced his theory that the way to distinguish science from non-science is falsification. His ideas struck a chord and won him an offer to teach philosophy at Canterbury University College in Christchurch, New Zealand. He emigrated with his wife in 1937, a year before Austria was annexed by Hitler. In 1946, he moved to the United Kingdom to found the department of philosophy at the London School of Economics.

Popper experienced firsthand what can happen to the most intellectually progressive of civilisations when a populist ideology takes hold. How could a philosopher protect future generations from such an assault on truth? Like the Enlightenment thinkers before him, his answer was the scientific method.“Truth is therefore the aim of science; science is the search for truth,” he wrote.

Testing Einstein

I was delighted to discover that Popper's theory was inspired by Einstein! As a teenager, Popper heard Einstein expound on his astonishing theory of General Relativity in Vienna in 1919.

Gravity was not a force, Einstein suggested, but a consequence of the way mass causes a curvature in spacetime. A fantastical theory! But in the same breath, Einstein proposed a way to prove his theory wrong. During an eclipse, the moon blocks the sun, and the dark sky makes the stars near the sun suddenly visible. Although the stars themselves are very far away from the sun, their light rays must pass close by it to be seen by people watching the eclipse.

Einstein predicted that the starlight would curve along the spacetime warped by the sun's huge mass. As a result, the apparent positions of the stars would be shifted by an exact amount predicted by Einstein's equations.

Bottom line: Einstein's theory could be falsified, and Einstein offered his critics a way to do it. As Popper put it,“Thus I arrived, by the end of 1919, at the conclusion that the scientific attitude was the critical attitude, which did not look for verifications but for crucial tests; tests which could refute the theory tested, though they could never establish it.”

An artist's impression of the gravitational waves Albert Einstein first described years ago as ripples in the fabric of space time. These were generated by binary neutron stars, and detected in 2016. CALTECH-JPL/AAP

Science cannot prove theories, because, as Hume pointed out, what's true today may not be true tomorrow. Just because we observe a phenomenon once doesn't mean we can assume it will happen again. But science can certainly disprove things.

That's what distinguishes scientific theories from, say, Freud's theory of the unconscious or Marx's theory of historical materialism. Those theories do not offer falsifiable predictions. You might agree or disagree with them, but there is no way to disprove them. Science, by contrast, offers predictions that can be tested and therefore falsified.“I believe I have solved the problem of induction,” Popper declared.

Popper had his detractors. One was his former student Imre Lakatos, who embraced the importance of falsification but argued that in practice, theories are rarely overturned by contradictory data.“Scientists have thick skins,” he wrote.“They do not abandon a theory because facts contradict it. They normally either invent some rescue hypothesis to explain what they then call a mere anomaly and if they cannot explain the anomaly, they ignore it.”

The philosopher most diametrically opposed to Popper was the American, Thomas Kuhn. No doubt you've heard the term“paradigm shift”? That's thanks to Kuhn and his 1962 book The Structure of Scientific Revolutions , which sold over a million copies. According to Kuhn, modern scientists, rather than attempting to falsify their theories, do the exact opposite: they design experiments to affirm them.

These disputes notwithstanding, the hunt for the origins of COVID-19, the first chapter of Prove It, showed me Popper is alive and well in the modern science lab.“Popperian” scientists were among the first to propose that the virus came from a lab. They then tried to see if they could disprove their own theory – and largely succeeded. The weight of evidence points to the virus spilling into the human population from an animal source .

Shared reality and true science

So how does my book help you navigate the post-truth era?

The scientific method doesn't just apply to science. In his book, The Constitution of Knowledge , Jonathan Rauch, a senior fellow in governance at Brookings Institute, notes that the institutions that underpin democracies – academia, law, journalism and government – need to operate based on a shared reality. To do so, they employ the scientific method" where are the opening quote marks? the gathering and testing of facts.

The Trump administration seems to have declared war on every aspect of the scientific method. It has declared war on fact-checking, triggering a global pile-on. Meta announced in January it would scrap its fact-checking programs. And last month, Google announced it will not renew its fact-checking contract with Australian Associated Press.

The Trump administration has also taken an axe to the workings of the scientific machine. In a breathtaking example of Orwellian“double speak”, on May 23, Trump issued an executive order to restore“gold standard science”.

What this means, explains New York University bioethicist Arthur Caplan , is that“instead of independent expert reviews of research, a Trump functionary can look at any peer-reviewed work and declare it to be in violation of the President's gold standard”. He concluded that the US“has never had a situation in which political and ideological nonscientists got the last word about what is credible science”.

The history of authoritarian regimes tells us when ideologues take over science, it does not end well. It was the Nazi takeover of German universities that saw the likes of Einstein seek refuge in the US – and turned America into a scientific superpower.

The scientific method, designed to keep human failings in check, is the best guide for navigating the present era. Here are my guiding principles:

Go to the experts. See what is being published in leading journals, find a good plain-language summary and check several sources. Science and Nature both offer excellent free reporting, as does The Conversation and The New York Times.Expert opinion seeks consensus. Consensus may be tough to obtain among scientists, but it is based on a convergence of evidence from different sources.Anyone who tries to whip up an emotional response, or who has a predetermined opinion or conflict of interest, is a red flag. Scientific evidence is generally measured. It comes with margins of error and estimates of effectiveness and risk. A scientist who offers opinions outside their field of expertise is also one to whom I would give less weight.

Our health, our agriculture, our environmental safety, our ability to ameliorate and adapt to climate change, to regulate AI and to fight the next pandemic, all rely on the proper functioning of the scientific machine. We must not stand by and see it dismantled.

This is an adapted extract of Elizabeth Finkel's Prove It: A Scientific Guide for the Post-Truth Era (Black Inc.), published August 12.