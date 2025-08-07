Cloud OSS BSS Market New Trends, Latest Opportunities, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Size, Scope, Key Companies And Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Cloud OSS BSS market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from USD 44,206.3 million in 2025 to USD 56,848.3 million by 2030. The need for real-time monetization and the speed at which 5G is being deployed are pushing operators to use cloud-native OSS BSS solutions. The demand for analytics, automation, and improved customer experience powered by AI is driving market expansion. The demand for scalable, adaptable, and economical designs as well as hyperscaler collaborations hasten adoption even more.

The Cloud OSS BSS market is fundamentally transforming telecom business operations by introducing real-time, agile, and scalable service delivery across cloud-native platforms. These systems enhance critical functions such as billing, charging, order orchestration, customer engagement, and network performance by replacing legacy infrastructure with containerized, API-driven microservices and AI-powered automation. The adoption of Open Digital Architecture and Kubernetes promotes interoperability and facilitates rapid deployment in hybrid environments, minimizing vendor lock-in and fostering innovation.

Several market developments reinforce these growth drivers. In 2024, Verizon partnered with Oracle to deploy cloud-native converged charging and policy platforms, enhancing its 5G monetization capabilities. Regulatory initiatives aimed at standardizing network APIs and ensuring data sovereignty have compelled operators to adopt flexible, compliant cloud OSS BSS architectures. New technology introductions, including Amdocs' GenAI-based amAIz platform and NEC's multi-layer AI orchestration, demonstrate vendor innovation. Additionally, Amdocs' collaboration with AWS to deliver managed OSS BSS services highlights the rising trend toward outcome-based managed offerings. These developments affirm cloud OSS BSS as an essential enabler for service innovation, operational resilience, and regulatory compliance in modern telecom ecosystems.

“By component, the services segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the Cloud OSS BSS market during the forecast period”

The services segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the Cloud OSS BSS market over the forecast period, as communication service providers increasingly turn to managed, outcome-based engagements to drive their transformation agendas. This shift is propelled by the need for rapid solution deployment, ongoing optimization of cloud-native platforms, and the desire to alleviate in-house development and operational burdens. Providers grappling with talent shortages and the complexity of AI and containerized environments favor partner-led managed services and integration support.

Regulatory compliance, strict service-level agreements, guaranteed uptime, and robust change management further compel CSPs to adopt managed offerings. For example, Amdocs recently partnered with a major European operator to deliver fully managed orchestration and monetization services, streamlining the roll-out of advanced digital services. Likewise, CSG's collaboration with AWS now offers end-to-end managed mediation, billing, and analytics under a service-level commitment. In another recent engagement, NEC teamed with Microsoft to provide managed cloud OSS BSS operations for an Asian carrier, ensuring seamless migration to a hybrid environment. These developments highlight CSPs' growing preference for service-centric models that deliver scalability, reliability, and continuous innovation without heavy capital investment or internal complexity.

“By cloud type, public cloud model of deployment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period”

The hybrid cloud segment is poised to record the largest market share in the Cloud OSS BSS market during the forecast period, driven by CSPs' demand for flexibility, data sovereignty, and smooth interoperability between legacy platforms and modern cloud services. By adopting hybrid cloud OSS BSS architectures, operators retain control over critical data while capitalizing on the scalability and feature velocity of public cloud environments. This approach supports phased migrations, limits vendor dependency, and addresses varied regulatory and operational mandates across regions.

Hybrid cloud also enables the seamless modernization of core functions such as charging, billing, and service orchestration without disrupting live operations. For instance, Netcracker collaborated with Telenet to deploy a hybrid digital BSS solution that accelerated new service launches and improved real-time customer engagement. As CSPs balance transformation speed with operational resilience, hybrid cloud models are emerging as the preferred path to achieve agility, compliance, and high performance in their OSS BSS landscapes.

“By region, North America is projected to account for the largest market share in the Cloud OSS BSS market during the forecast period”

North America is set to dominate the cloud OSS BSS market, underpinned by aggressive 5G rollouts, surging mobile data demand, and strategic digital transformation agendas. Operators are prioritizing cloud-native billing, charging, and service orchestration platforms to drive operational agility and elevate customer experience. For instance, Bell Canada implemented Ericsson's cloud OSS solution to streamline its next-generation service provisioning and fault management workflows. Similarly, Comcast selected Netcracker's digital BSS suite on AWS to modernize its subscriber management and accelerate new product launches.

Unique Features in the Cloud OSS BSS Market

Cloud-native OSS/BSS systems leverage SDN and NFV along with microservices to enable rapid scaling and efficient resource orchestration. This allows telecom operators to handle dynamic demand surges seamlessly.

These platforms support CI/CD pipelines, continuous testing, and workflow automation, facilitating faster deployments and reducing manual intervention.

Migrating to the cloud drastically reduces CAPEX (by avoiding hardware purchases) and OPEX (through managed services and automation), enabling pay‐as‐you‐go usage models.

OSS/BSS platforms are built as microservices, offering modularity, independent scaling, and high availability. Multi‐tenant designs-common in SaaS deployments-support multiple business lines on the same infrastructure.

Major Highlights of the Cloud OSS BSS Market

The telecom industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation, prompting operators to shift from legacy systems to cloud-native OSS/BSS platforms. This transition is driven by the need for agility, faster time-to-market, and dynamic service delivery to meet customer expectations in an increasingly competitive environment.

The rise of 5G, network slicing, and virtualization is fueling the adoption of cloud-based OSS/BSS solutions. These systems offer the flexibility and scalability required to manage complex, heterogeneous networks and deliver differentiated services with ultra-low latency and guaranteed quality of service (QoS).

There is a notable shift toward Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery models within the OSS/BSS market. SaaS enables telcos to reduce upfront capital investments, streamline operations, and benefit from continuous upgrades and security patches, thereby ensuring up-to-date systems with lower operational overhead.

Cloud OSS/BSS platforms are increasingly incorporating AI/ML and real-time analytics to improve decision-making, customer personalization, fault detection, and predictive maintenance. This empowers service providers to enhance operational efficiency and deliver proactive customer support.

Top Companies in the Cloud OSS BSS Market

Amdocs (US), Salesforce (US), NEC (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (US), Optiva (Canada), Nokia (Finland).

Amdocs

Amdocs holds a strong position in the cloud OSS BSS market, driven by its comprehensive, modular portfolio designed to support the evolving needs of communication service providers (CSPs). Its cloud-native solutions span monetization platforms, digital OSS, customer experience management, and service orchestration, enabling real-time charging, billing, network automation, and AI-powered customer engagement across hybrid and public cloud environments. Built on a microservices-based architecture with TM Forum-aligned APIs, Amdocs' offerings provide flexibility, scalability, and ease of integration.

The company further strengthened its market presence through strategic collaborations with leading hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as with NVIDIA to embed generative AI capabilities through its amAIz platform. These partnerships enhance its ability to deliver intelligent, scalable, and future-ready solutions. Amdocs' growth is fueled by rising demand for 5G monetization, digital transformation, and autonomous network operations, underpinned by its robust managed services portfolio and deep telecom expertise, making it a trusted transformation partner for CSPs worldwide.

NEC

NEC, through its subsidiary Netcracker, is a prominent player in the cloud OSS BSS market, offering an end-to-end digital platform that includes cloud-native revenue management, service orchestration, customer engagement, and analytics solutions. Its strengths lie in tightly integrated OSS BSS capabilities, built on a microservices architecture with open APIs, enabling agile deployment and seamless automation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. NEC's strategic collaborations with hyperscalers such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have strengthened its cloud delivery model and accelerated AI adoption in OSS workflows.

Joint solutions with partners such as DigitalRoute and Juniper enhance capabilities in 5G monetization, data integration, and multi-layer network orchestration. NEC's growth in this space is driven by the rising demand for autonomous network operations, real-time charging, and dynamic service creation, particularly for 5G and edge environments. Its global delivery capabilities, telecom-grade reliability, and continued investments in AI, Open RAN, and SDN/NFV make NEC a trusted transformation partner for CSPs advancing their cloud-native OSS BSS journeys.

Salesforce

Salesforce leverages its cloud-native CRM and analytics expertise to enhance Business Support Systems (BSS) for telecom operators by delivering scalable, AI-driven customer engagement, billing, and service management solutions. Through its Communications Cloud offering, Salesforce helps CSPs streamline subscriber lifecycle management, personalize customer journeys, and accelerate digital transformation, making it a critical player in the cloud BSS domain.

Ericsson

Ericsson is a major player in the Cloud OSS BSS Market, offering a comprehensive Digital Services portfolio that includes cloud-native OSS/BSS platforms tailored for telecom service providers. With solutions such as Ericsson Digital BSS and OSS, the company enables real-time charging, automated service orchestration, and dynamic policy control, supporting 5G monetization, agile service delivery, and reduced operational complexity across hybrid cloud environments.

Oracle

Oracle plays a pivotal role in the Cloud OSS BSS Market with its robust suite of telecom-focused solutions under the Oracle Communications umbrella. Its cloud-native BSS and OSS platforms offer capabilities in order management, revenue management, network analytics, and service fulfillment. By leveraging OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure), Oracle enables CSPs to modernize legacy systems, drive operational agility, and support end-to-end digital service lifecycles across next-gen telecom networks.