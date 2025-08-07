Rubicon Arabia Makes Back-To-School Sweeter And Healthier For Kids With Its 100% Natural Juice Range

Dubai, UAE, August 07, 2025 — As the back-to-school season kicks off, parents across the UAE are seeking healthier options for their children's lunchboxes. Enter Rubicon Kids, the new range from Rubicon Arabia — a delicious, 100% juice drink line crafted specifically for children, with no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, colours, Flavors, or preservatives.

Made from real fruit juice and inspired by the sun-drenched Flavors of the tropics, Rubicon Kids comes in three exciting blends: Mango & Apple, Pineapple & Coconut, and Tropical Fruit. Each variant is carefully developed to appeal to young taste buds while meeting the growing demand for clean-label, nutritious drinks.

“Parents today are reading labels more closely than ever, and we've listened,” said Jose Jacob, CEO AMEA for Rubicon Arabia. “Rubicon Kids is our answer — a wholesome, great-tasting juice drink that parents can trust and kids will love.”

Beyond their vibrant flavors, each juice box delivers vitamin C and essential nutrients that support immunity, hydration, and growth. With no hidden additives or unnecessary ingredients, Rubicon Kids helps children enjoy the goodness of fruit in a fun and approachable way — nurturing healthy habits from an early age.

Unlike many sugar-laden beverages, Rubicon Kids offers a naturally sweet and refreshing alternative, encouraging children to choose better without feeling deprived. Compactly packed to fit perfectly into lunchboxes and schoolbags, it's the ideal grab-and-go companion for school days, playdates, or family outings.

The full Rubicon Kids range is now available online at Noon Minutes, Careem, Talabat, Carrefour, Lulu and in all leading retailers across the UAE.

