Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rubicon Arabia Makes Back-To-School Sweeter And Healthier For Kids With Its 100% Natural Juice Range

Rubicon Arabia Makes Back-To-School Sweeter And Healthier For Kids With Its 100% Natural Juice Range


2025-08-07 03:03:14

Dubai, UAE, August 07, 2025 — As the back-to-school season kicks off, parents across the UAE are seeking healthier options for their children's lunchboxes. Enter Rubicon Kids, the new range from Rubicon Arabia — a delicious, 100% juice drink line crafted specifically for children, with no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, colours, Flavors, or preservatives.

Made from real fruit juice and inspired by the sun-drenched Flavors of the tropics, Rubicon Kids comes in three exciting blends: Mango & Apple, Pineapple & Coconut, and Tropical Fruit. Each variant is carefully developed to appeal to young taste buds while meeting the growing demand for clean-label, nutritious drinks.

“Parents today are reading labels more closely than ever, and we've listened,” said Jose Jacob, CEO AMEA for Rubicon Arabia. “Rubicon Kids is our answer — a wholesome, great-tasting juice drink that parents can trust and kids will love.”

Beyond their vibrant flavors, each juice box delivers vitamin C and essential nutrients that support immunity, hydration, and growth. With no hidden additives or unnecessary ingredients, Rubicon Kids helps children enjoy the goodness of fruit in a fun and approachable way — nurturing healthy habits from an early age.

Unlike many sugar-laden beverages, Rubicon Kids offers a naturally sweet and refreshing alternative, encouraging children to choose better without feeling deprived. Compactly packed to fit perfectly into lunchboxes and schoolbags, it's the ideal grab-and-go companion for school days, playdates, or family outings.

The full Rubicon Kids range is now available online at Noon Minutes, Careem, Talabat, Carrefour, Lulu and in all leading retailers across the UAE.

Posted by : DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 1976 times
PR Category : Food Industry
Posted on :Thursday, August 7, 2025  1:23:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
Next Story : InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City Honor Emirati...

 

MENAFN07082025003092003082ID1109900301

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search