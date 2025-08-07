Two Lucky Winners To Dive With The World's Largest Collection Of Bull Sharks At Oklahoma Aquarium

Shark Dive Winners

Shark Dive Winners

Winners from Texas and Oklahoma to take the plunge in a thrilling dive experience, livestreamed from inside Shark View

JENKS, OK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Oklahoma Aquarium is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Dive with the Bull Sharks Contest: Hayley Horn of Plano, Texas, and Chad Sommer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!Out of hundreds of entries nationwide, these two certified divers were selected to take the plunge into the world's largest collection of bull sharks, housed exclusively at the Oklahoma Aquarium.Hayley and Chad will complete their test dive with our safety team on August 15, and on Saturday, August 16, they'll each take an individual dive with our professional team after the Aquarium closes.For the first time ever, the experience will be livestreamed on the Oklahoma Aquarium's Facebook page, allowing shark fans everywhere to join in on the excitement and cheer them on from home.The Dive with the Bull Sharks contest is a cornerstone of Sharklahoma, the Aquarium's month-long celebration of sharks, conservation, and ocean education. Each $10 raffle entry supported the Fish Friends Education Fund, which raised enough this year to provide free educational visits for more than 2,000 Oklahoma students.Diving with our bull sharks is an unforgettable experience, and the fact that it supports such a meaningful cause makes it even more impactful. We're excited to welcome Hayley and Chad and share their journey with our community.Winner Contact Information:Hayley Hornπ§ ...π (214) 542-2149Chad Sommerπ§ ...π (405) 596-1126For more information or to schedule interviews with the winners or Aquarium staff, please contact:Lollie Moore EmigMarketing & Community Engagementπ§ ...π (918) 640-5365

