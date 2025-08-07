Learnwithqazi.Pk Launches Free Bilingual Learning Platform For Pakistani Children

Learn With Qazi

- Muhammad Usman Qazi, Founder of LearnWithQaziLAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LearnWithQazi : A Free Bilingual Educational Platform for Kids Launches in PakistanA new educational website, LearnWithQazi, is changing how young minds in Pakistan learn online. Designed specifically for children, LearnWithQazi offers a safe, engaging, and completely free bilingual (Urdu & English) platform filled with moral stories, Islamic lessons, creative activities, educational quizzes, and learning videos.Founded by Muhammad Usman Qazi, an educator and content creator passionate about accessible education, the platform aims to help children from KG to Grade 5 learn foundational skills in a fun, culturally relevant environment.“We created LearnWithQazi to give children in Pakistan-and beyond-a place to learn, play, and discover in their own language,” says Muhammad Usman Qazi.“It's not just about academics; it's about values, creativity, and confidence building.”Key Features of LearnWithQazi:✅ Bilingual Moral Stories (in Urdu & English)✅ Interactive Quizzes for practice and fun learning✅ Islamic Learning Corner (Prophets' Stories, Family Tree of Anbiya A.S.)✅ Educational Games & Activities✅ Downloadable Content for Teachers & Parents✅ Kid-Friendly Interface – No Ads, No DistractionsThe platform stands out with its animated and narrated content, making it ideal for early learners and slow readers. Every section is designed with attention to child psychology, using colorful visuals, simple navigation, and voice-guided tools to support independent learning.A Community-Focused MissionLearnWithQazi is more than a website-it's a mission. The team is actively reaching out to schools, NGOs, and parents to promote free access to quality digital education. In a country where many children lack access to modern educational tools, this initiative is timely and essential.The platform is already being used in homes and classrooms across Pakistan. Over 300 children accessed the platform in its first 21 days, with traffic increasing daily.What Makes It Unique?Made in Pakistan for Pakistani childrenCovers academic basics, ethics, and Islamic identityIncludes fun practice zones (maths, shapes, letters)Offers certificates and rewards for kidsEncourages positive screen timeFuture PlansThe team plans to launch a mobile app, expand its quiz and certificate sections, and add regional languages to reach even more children across Pakistan.Call to Action for Media, NGOs, and SchoolsLearnWithQazi invites media outlets, government education departments, and non-profits to collaborate in expanding digital learning access. The platform is open for:Free curriculum partnershipsNGO outreach & donationsSchool adoption & workshopsPress coverage & awareness campaignsAbout the Founder:Muhammad Usman Qazi is the creator of multiple educational websites and eBooks for students and professionals. With a background in financial education and digital training, he now focuses on early childhood development through technology.Visit Now:Media Contact: ...“Learn, Play & Discover - in Urdu & English!”

