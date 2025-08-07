Movie Review: 'Weapons' Brings Horror, Laughter, And A Whole Lot Of Weirdness

I walked into Weapons knowing almost nothing about it. No trailer, no synopsis breakdowns - just a glance at the cast. And honestly? That's the best way to experience this film. Don't Google it. Don't scroll through spoilers. Just walk in blind.

That said, I was excited. The cast alone had my curiosity. I've been watching Ozark lately, so when I saw Julia Garner front and centre here, I thought - okay, this is going to be something. And then there's Josh Brolin, who absolutely nails his role as a grief-stricken father unraveling a horrific mystery. Fun fact: Pedro Pascal was initially cast, but thankfully, the role went to Brolin - and it fits him like a glove. He brings a brooding intensity and urgency that grounds the film's emotional chaos.

There's one particular scene where Brolin wakes up from a nightmare, bolts upright, and yells - with an unhinged pause -“What the expletive?!” The cinema erupted. It's so simple, but the timing, the delivery... instant meme material. He really is just like us after a 3am sleep paralysis episode.

Alden Ehrenreich also deserves a shout-out for being quietly brilliant in every scene. He's the kind of actor who commands attention in his scenes. The kid actor (Alex, portrayed by Cary Christopher) is surprisingly solid, too. Someone next to me whispered,“It's so easy to make kids look creepy,” and honestly, facts. And the rest of the ensemble? They do a decent job holding all the weirdness together.

This is Zach Cregger's first film since Barbarian, and with Weapons, he's clearly not playing it safe. The ambition's higher and the budget's bigger.

Now, the plot - without giving much away: At exactly 2.17am, 17 kids from the same elementary school class disappear. All at once. All while sprinting with their arms thrown back in this eerie, cult-like motion (yes, the one on one of the posters). Someone online compared it to a Naruto run... and now I can't unsee it. Only one child and their teacher, Justine Gandy (Garner), are left behind. Witchcraft? Mass hysteria? Cult? Hex? All of the above? Maybe.

What makes Weapons really stand out is how the story unfolds. The film is broken into chapters, each showing the same event from a different character's perspective - the class teacher, a grieving father, a morally grey cop, the town's residents. Right when things peak, the perspective shifts. It's bold and occasionally frustrating, but keeps things constantly off-balance in the best way. It is entirely original, with Cregger's twisted humour stitched into every act.

And yes, this is still a horror film. But what surprised me most? It's hilarious. I don't think I've ever laughed this much during a horror movie - not because it's bad or cheesy, but because it wants you to. The humour here is strategic, unsettling, and often absurd. Somehow, it never undercuts the tension.

Jump scares? They exist, but they're earned. No random cats leaping out of closets. What's wild is how many of the best horror moments happen in broad daylight. That's rare. And here? It works. It's disorienting and genuinely creepy.

Now, let's not pretend it's perfect. The non-linear structure opens it up to timeline inconsistencies and leaves a few character arcs undercooked. Some backstories feel like snapshots rather than fully fleshed out narratives, whereas certain figures or props feel out of place. But still, Cregger ties it all together in a finale that's equal parts disturbing, satisfying, open to interpretation, and is met with applause.

Would I rewatch it? Absolutely. Weapons is the kind of horror film that dares to be different. Bold, bizarre, and borderline absurd, but in the best way. It's original, twisted, and genuinely entertaining.

In fact, I might just run back to the cinema the same way the kids do when they vanish - arms flailing, possessed by something I can't explain.

Because Weapons is weird. But it's also very, very good.

Weapons

Director: Zach Cregger

Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin

Stars: 4/5