Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Size Will Attain USD 2147.28 Million By 2032 Growing At 5.28% CAGR - Exclusive Report By Zion Market Research Global Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global calcium aluminate cement market size is projected to reach USD 2147.28 million by 2032 from its value of USD 1283.6 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled“ Calcium Aluminate Cement Market By Product Type (CAC 40, CAC 50, CAC 60, CAC 70, CAC 80, and Others), By end-use industry (construction, oil and gas, refractory, water and wastewater treatment, and others), and By Region: Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the global calcium aluminate cement market size was valued at around USD 1283.6 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2147.28 million by 2032.” Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - (A free sample of this report is available upon request; please get in touch with us for more information.) Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Overview: Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) is a high-temperature cement made from a mixture of limestone and alumina. It is utilized in specialty cement applications that require resistance to high temperatures, moderate acids and alkalis, sulphates, and water. It is also utilized when immediate strengthening is desired. In contrast to calcium aluminate cement, Portland cement is made by the interaction of lime and clay. Portland cement hardens faster but takes longer to reach the strength of hardened calcium aluminate cement. Both calcium aluminate cement and Portland cement must be activated with water and have comparable application processes. Report Scope:

Key Insights from Primary Research



As per the analysis, the calcium aluminate cement market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5.28% between 2025 and 2032.

The calcium aluminate cement market size was worth around US$ 1283.6 million in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 2147.28 million by 2032 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product type, the CAC 40 segment is expected to lead the global market.

On the basis of end-use industry, the water and wastewater treatment segment is growing at a high rate and will continue to dominate the global market. Based on region, North America is predicted to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Calcium Aluminate Cement Market: Dynamics

The increased use of monolithic refractories to replace traditional refractories will drive CAC consumption. CAC is primarily utilized in monolithic refractory products with improved characteristics and a variety of installation technologies, including ultra-low cement, low cement, high-density, low moisture, pumpable, self-flowing, and shotcrete (formless) castables. Moreover, product utilization will be influenced positively by an optimistic outlook for the global building and infrastructure industry. CAC is primarily used in building chemistry for self-leveling toppings, sealers, non-shrink grouts, repair mortars, bedding mortars, and other applications.

Government initiatives, fast urbanization, public and private investments, and a rising population are among the key contributors to the global construction industry's expansion and will increase CAC consumption for building chemistry in the coming years. However, the chloride chemical attack, resulting in surface softening, acts as a major challenge for the global calcium aluminate cement market growth over the forecast period.

Calcium Aluminate Cement Market: Segmentation

The global calcium aluminate cement market is segmented based on product type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the type, the calcium aluminate cement industry is bifurcated into CAC 40, CAC 50, CAC 60, CAC 70, CAC 80, and Others. The CAC 40 segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 and is expected to continue the same pattern during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributable to its versatility and inexpensive cost in the refractory and building industries. In the refractory industry, CAC 40 is used to make low-duty refractory concretes.

Based on the end-use industry, the global calcium aluminate cement market is categorized into construction, oil and gas, refractory, water and wastewater treatment, and others. The water and wastewater treatment segment is projected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth in the segment is owing to the use of calcium aluminate cement in the water treatment procedure due to its exceptional characteristics. On the other hand, the building chemistry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Why is North America outperforming other regions in the global calcium aluminate cement market?

North America is expected to dominate the global calcium aluminate cement market over the forecast period. The growth in the region is owing to the rising refractory demand, increased cement production, and robust iron and steel growth. Furthermore, the region is experiencing rapid expansion in the commercial, residential, road, and home renovation sectors.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and rising government initiatives for infrastructural developments. In addition, China and India are the two largest cement-producing countries, with China alone accounting for roughly half of the global cement output. Thus, driving the growth of the market in the region.

Calcium Aluminate Cement Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global calcium aluminate cement market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global calcium aluminate cement market include;



RWC

Denka Company Limited.

ABC Supply Co. Inc.

Almatis GmbH

Calucem GmbH

Henan Suntek International Co Ltd

Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials Co., Ltd

CUMI Inc.

Union Cement Company Cementos Molins S.A.

The global calcium aluminate cement market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



CAC 40

CAC 50

CAC 60

CAC 70

CAC 80 Others

By End Use Industry



Construction

Oil and Gas

Refractory

Water and Wastewater Treatment Others

By Region



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

