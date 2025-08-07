Swisscom Sees Profit Decline As Vodafone Italia Integration Drags On
Swisscom: utile in calo, pesa integrazione Vodafone Italia
Thanks to the new acquisition, revenues jumped by 37% to CHF7.4 billion.
“The Swisscom Group's financial result and market performance are in line with our expectations,” CEO Christoph Aeschlimann was quoted as saying in a statement.“I am particularly pleased that the integration of Vodafone Italia is proceeding as planned.”
For the financial year as a whole, the 51%-owned Swiss subsidiary expects revenues of between CHF15 billion and CHF15.2 billion, earnings at EBITDA (i.e. before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and net of leasing charges) of CHF5 billion, and capital expenditure of CHF3.1-3.2 billion, of which around CHF1.7 billion will be in Switzerland.
If the targets are met, Swisscom intends to propose an increase in the dividend from CH 22 to CHF26 at the Annual General Meeting in 2026.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp
