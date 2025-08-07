'Tridev' Maker Rajiv Rai Reflects On Why He Can't Replicate The 90S Era

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) 'Tridev' fame filmmaker Rajiv Rai reflected on why it is not possible for him to replicate the 90s era.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Rai revealed that while he has tried his best to adapt well to this changing cinematic landscape, the audience has changed, the stories have changed, and the mood of Bollywood is also different now.

However, he added that there is still a nostalgia for old-school cinema among the viewers.

"With Zora, I've tried to balance that-give a nod to the past while making something relevant for today," he added.

When asked if there are any current films or actors whose work he admires, Rai revealed that he appreciates a lot of today's films and actors.

Naming a few, the director added, "I like Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Siddharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Among the newer lot, Ahaan Pandey has done a good job."

He pointed out that the roles for actresses today have also improved a lot -more substantial, less about just being there for the songs.

Up next, Rai's suspenseful murder mystery "Zora" will reach the audience on Friday.

Shedding light on his forthcoming drama, Rai shared, "The film is all about figuring out who the killer is-it makes the viewer think. It's not your usual entertainer filled with songs and comedy. This story is intense and thought-provoking."

"I wanted the audience to concentrate, not get distracted by their popcorn or phones. It's a gripping film with a tight runtime, and the idea was that viewers shouldn't even realize how two hours passed," the filmmaker added.

Revealing how 'Zora' is different from his previous films, Rai disclosed that this film is experimental, while still being commercial in its own way.

"I'd even say it's a 'masala' film in spirit, but minus the songs and spectacle," he concluded.