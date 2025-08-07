Protalix Biotherapeutics To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Business Results On August 14, 2025
Conference Call Details:
Date:
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Time:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Toll Free:
1-877-423-9813
International:
1-201-689-8573
Israeli Toll Free:
1-809-406-247
Conference ID:
13755073
Call meTM:
The Call meTM feature allows you to avoid the wait for an operator; you enter your phone number on the platform and the system calls you right away.
Webcast Details:
The conference will be webcast live from the Protalix website and will be available via the following links:
Company Link:
|
Webcast Link:
Conference ID:
13755073
Participants are requested to access the call at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, at the above link.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.
Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's second product, Elfabrio®, was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in May 2023.
Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio. Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long acting DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others.
Investor Contact
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
[email protected]
Logo -
Legal Disclaimer:
