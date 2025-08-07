From Bites To Belonging: Carlsbad Food Tours Earns Autism Certification

- Cherimarie Poulos, founder of Carlsbad Food Tours

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) to Carlsbad Food Tours . To earn this designation, staff completed comprehensive autism-specific training to deepen their understanding of autism and sensory needs, as well as providing knowledge of best practices and resources to welcome and support autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.

“At Carlsbad Food Tours, inclusivity is at the heart of what we do. Becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM reflects our deep commitment to making all guests feel welcome, safe, and understood. We believe that food is a universal connector, and everyone-regardless of neurodiversity-deserves a place at the table,” says Cherimarie Poulos, founder of Carlsbad Food Tours.“This certification helps our team better support guests with autism through thoughtful communication, sensory-aware experiences, and patience. It's not just about accessibility-it's about creating a culture of empathy and belonging.”

“Earning the Certified Autism CenterTM designation showcases Carlsbad Food Tours' efforts to ensure every visitor can enjoy the tastes that Carlsbad has to offer,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“We are proud to partner with Carlsbad Food Tours, and we look forward to seeing the impact this certification will have.”

Carlsbad Food Tours is proactively inclusive-offering accessible routes, accommodating dietary needs, and supporting guests with mobility or hearing challenges. While the public tours are fully accessible, it's best to mention any specific requirements (e.g., front seating, extra rest stops, walker support) when booking so the Carlsbad Food Tours team can make your experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

By completing the CAC process, Carlsbad Food Tours joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Carlsbad to turn Carlsbad into a Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD). The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Carlsbad Food Tours is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About Carlsbad Food Tours

Carlsbad Food Tours is a locally owned and operated culinary walking tour company based in the heart of Carlsbad Village in North County San Diego. Founded in 2014 by Cherimarie Poulos, a retired nurse and passionate foodie, our tours blend delicious food tastings with rich storytelling about Carlsbad's history, culture, and architecture. We offer a unique, three-hour guided experience that highlights locally owned eateries, tasting rooms, and artisan shops, allowing guests to eat like locals while exploring the charm of our coastal community. Whether you're a visitor or a lifelong resident, our tours are designed to connect people through food, celebrate small businesses, and create memorable experiences for all.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

