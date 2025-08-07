CIQ Releases Warewulf Pro To Accelerate, Simplify And Scale HPC Cluster Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Warewulf has long been a cornerstone of modern HPC environments, enabling the booting of compute nodes over the network providing consistency and scale. With Warewulf Pro, CIQ extends this functionality with pre-packaged, production-ready tools and services that allow organizations to move from initial concept to operational cluster in days rather than weeks.

"Deployments that might otherwise take weeks or more can be completed with Warewulf in a matter of hours," said Jonathon Anderson, principal HPC engineer at CIQ and chair of the Warewulf project technical steering committee. "Warewulf Pro builds on that foundation to reduce complexity, improve consistency, and give teams more visibility into their environment from day one. And operating system upgrades are only ever an image and a few clicks away."

Key Benefits and Enhancements in Warewulf Pro:



Web-based interface : Modern interface, integrating directly with Cockpit, built on a REST API, offering real-time observability and configuration management.

Prebuilt node images : CIQ-curated base images for common workloads including OpenHPC, Slurm, OpenPBS and Fuzzball.

Custom configuration overlays : Ready-to-apply overlays that can be tailored to unique deployment needs, ensuring fast, repeatable rollouts.

Production-ready packages : Maintained and supported builds of Warewulf and Apptainer (formerly Singularity), delivering optimized containerized performance. Enterprise support : Full commercial support for deployments, upgrades, architecture design and expert guidance, plus access to CIQ's online training and documentation.

Designed for Scale and Speed, Built on Open Source

Whether building from scratch or modernizing an existing setup, Warewulf Pro ensures consistent cluster configurations across environments of all sizes, from small research clusters to massive heterogeneous compute farms. Its core architecture simplifies management and updates over time, while advanced features like automated overlays and integrated container tooling reduce operational overhead.

Warewulf Pro is rooted in a vibrant open source community and is backed by CIQ's ongoing commitment to innovation. CIQ maintains and updates base images and packages to ensure security and compatibility with the latest HPC workloads.

"Over the years, I've watched Warewulf grow from a grassroots community project into an industry-standard solution for scalable cluster management," said Gregory Kurtzer, founder of Warewulf and CEO of CIQ. "Through CIQ, we've taken that momentum and built Warewulf Pro - a fully supported, enterprise-ready platform designed to make performance-intensive infrastructure simple, fast and reliable."

CIQ offers comprehensive support for Warewulf Pro, including in-person and virtual training, professional services for deployment and maintenance, and partner enablement for resellers and integrators delivering full-stack HPC solutions.

Get Started with Warewulf Pro:



Learn more about Warewulf Pro at the product page .

Read about the latest release in our blog post .

Register for the Warewulf Pro webinar on August 21. Talk to CIQ about Warewulf Pro:

About CIQ

CIQ is building the next-generation secure and performant software infrastructure stack for the AI era. Founded in 2020 by open source ardent Gregory Kurtzer, CIQ helps organizations simplify, unify and democratize high-performance computing and enterprise IT. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of products like Fuzzball, Warewulf, Ascender and Rocky Linux from CIQ. The company provides scalable, open infrastructure solutions that empower innovation – from the operating system up. Rooted in a community-first philosophy, CIQ is trusted by organizations modernizing for a future defined by data and AI inferencing. Learn more at .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Cristin Connelly

Cathey for CIQ

[email protected]

+1 (404) 931-6752

SOURCE CIQ