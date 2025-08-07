Clip Introduces The New Device Clip Ultra, Consolidating Its Position As Mexico's Leading Digital Commerce Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Clip, a Mexican brand for Mexican businesses, maintains a close relationship with its users by developing solutions for specific situations. This product launch responds to the need for a device that is ideal for all types of businesses, especially those operating in demanding or high-volume environments such as restaurants, workshops, or outdoor businesses, among others.

Designed to optimize daily operations and ensure business continuity, its key features include:



Faster and simpler payments: Physical keyboard, which can be used even while wearing gloves, speeding up every transaction.

Durable for any environment: Its IP54 certification makes it resistant to dust, humidity, and drops of up to 1.2 meters, making it ideal for environments like restaurants, workshops, or outdoor businesses.

All-in-One: Print receipts instantly without needing additional equipment.

Always connected: Connect to a WiFi network or use the included 4G service so you never miss a sale. A battery that won't hold you back: receive payments without worrying about recharging, thanks to its long-lasting battery.

This launch reinforces the brand's value proposition by making the benefit of 365 days next-day deposits, 7 days a week, acceptance of all digital payment methods, world-class service with 24/7 personalized support across more than 8 channels (including weekends and holidays), and activation in under five minutes in just three steps; all of them available to all businesses in Mexico.

Clip Ultra is available starting August 6th, with a special launch price of $999 MXN at clip , with free shipping to all Mexico. It is also available at more than 25,000 physical points of sale in major retailers nationwide.

"Since our founding, we have been a key catalyst for democratizing access to digital payment solutions. Our technology not only drives the individual growth of each business but also contributes significantly to national economic development," stated Adolfo Babatz, CEO and founder of Clip.

This way, Clip reaffirms its commitment to the democratization of digital payments and the financial inclusion of all of Mexico. It makes solutions that cater to the specific needs of each case available to all businesses, of all sizes, in all industries, and anywhere in the country, to provide the best service and experience to its customers.

Make it easy, make it Clip

About Clip

Clip is the leading commerce and digital payments platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with its consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. For more information visit or

Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

LinkedIn

YouTube

Podcast

SOURCE Payclip