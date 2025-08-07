Flutter Entertainment Announce Management Participation In Upcoming Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN and TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment ("Flutter") (NYSE:FLUT, LSE:FLTR), the leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced that Peter Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Coldrake, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Moffett Nathanson on August 13, 2025.

The fireside chat is scheduled to commence at 11:15 a.m. EDT (4:15 p.m. BST). Registration for the live stream can be accessed via A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the event.

About Flutter Entertainment plc

Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, a market leading position in the US and across the world. Our ambition is to leverage our size and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.

Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Snai, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games, Adjarabet and Betnacional.

To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at .

Enquiries

Investor Relations: ...

Media Relations: ...

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .