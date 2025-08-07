Brex Secures EU Payment Institution License, Unlocking Next Phase Of Global Expansion

Bolsters Position as the Only Financial Platform that Works Everywhere Customers Operate

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brex, the intelligent finance platform, today announced that it has secured its Payment Institution (PI) license in the European Union, via the Netherlands. This marks a significant step in Brex's mission to serve high-growth businesses across key international markets where they currently operate.

With this license, Brex is officially authorized to operate across the entire EU, offering direct issuance of commercial credit cards and payment origination capabilities including direct debits and credit transfers. As part of its ongoing commitment to product expansion, Brex also plans to secure a separate license to support UK-based customers in the coming months.

Underscoring the demand for global support, Brex already serves 1,500 customers with EU operations, and nearly half of current Brex customers operate in more than one country. Until now, however, Brex customers had to be based or headquartered in the U.S. to take full advantage of Brex's platform.

The newly acquired license paves the way for Brex to serve more companies across Europe. Brex will offer its full suite of products, including corporate cards, expense management, and treasury tools, to European enterprises who are originated and based in this region.

"Over the last seven years, we've built the global payments infrastructure to support customers in more than 200 countries and 60+ currencies," said Pedro Franceschi, CEO and Co-Founder, Brex. "This license takes us one step further, enabling Brex to directly serve EU-based businesses and their subsidiaries with locally accepted cards, less friction, and best-in-class payment capabilities."

To date, Brex has made significant strides to operate ahead of U.S.-based competitors when it comes to supporting global businesses. While others rely on third parties and support only a few currencies, Brex's proprietary global payments infrastructure already powers a truly integrated solution. The EU PI license deepens Brex's strategic moat and reinforces its position as the financial platform of choice for companies with global operations.

One such customer is Ooni, the global leader in home pizza ovens, with employees spanning the U.K., Germany, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the U.S. "One of the attractions of Brex was its global platform. It's one system employees can log into regardless of where they are," said Mark Topping, Group Finance Manager at Ooni. "The team has really embraced the cards and the overall Brex platform because it's so easy to use." With Brex, Ooni has been able to unify their global card program, streamline spend management, and reduce reliance on fragmented financial systems - a powerful testament to the value Brex brings to global businesses now expanding across the EU.

Brex plans to begin onboarding select customers in the coming months through a phased rollout, with the expectation that they will be fully operational by early 2026. To support these customers, the company has already established offices in the Netherlands with a full board and local teams across sales, operations, and customer success. A dozen team members are currently on the ground, with plans to scale as Brex continues to grow its European footprint.

"We're incredibly proud of what these new licenses will unlock, not only for Brex, but more importantly for the global founders and finance teams we serve," Franceschi continued. "This is just the beginning."

