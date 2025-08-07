Benchmade Reinforces Commitment To Employee Growth With Apprenticeship Program

Benchmade Logo

Benchmade Knife Company Celebrates Apprentice Milestone Signifying its dedication to skilled trades, American manufacturing, and Employee Growth

OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Benchmade Knife Company, a family-owned leader in premium knives, proudly celebrates a major milestone in its commitment to growing talent from within with the graduation of Colton Aronson, Oregon's only Tool and Die apprentice of 2025.Originally founded in California, Benchmade later relocated to Oregon City, where it has remained steadfast in its commitment to crafting world-class knives. Benchmade's investment in apprenticeships and internal development ensures that tradition continues for generations to come. The Tool and Die apprenticeship is a rigorous, multi-year program that combines hands-on training and technical education to develop highly skilled craftspeople who design, build, and maintain the precision tools and molds used in manufacturing. At Benchmade, Tool and Die makers play a critical role in ensuring that every part produced meets the company's exacting standards for quality, performance, and durability.Colton Aronson, a native of Oregon City, joined Benchmade in 2018 as a swing-shift liner cell operator, hoping to build a career in machining. In 2020, he became Benchmade's first and only Tool and Die apprentice-and Oregon's only active apprentice in the trade at the time. Over five years, Colton mastered complex skills like die design, precision grinding, CAD/CAM, wire EDM, and high-precision machining, with guidance from veteran mentors. His graduation in 2025 not only secured the future of Benchmade's in-house stamping capabilities but also set a new benchmark for skilled trade apprenticeships within the company. Now, he plans to expand those capabilities and pass his knowledge on to the next generation of craftspeople at the brand.“Colton's apprenticeship completion is deeply meaningful to us. It signifies our steadfast commitment to developing people, building crucial technical capability, and building excellence from within,” said Jon DeAsis, CEO of Benchmade Knife Company.“As a family-owned American manufacturer, we take great pride in seeing the next generation of craftsmen and craftswomen step into roles that help carry our values, traditions, and standards forward. It's a powerful reminder that our future is in capable hands.”Benchmade's dedication to keeping their manufacturing in house runs deep, and manufacturing within the Pacific Northwest-based factory is at the heart of Benchmade's quality. Every knife bearing the Benchmade butterfly is built by people who care deeply about precision, performance, and longevity. From apprentices to seasoned craftspeople and engineers, Benchmade's workforce is the foundation of its industry-leading quality.“From day one, Benchmade has stood for hands-on craftsmanship, uncompromising quality, and a strong sense of community. This apprenticeship milestone reflects all three,” DeAsis said.“It celebrates the skill and dedication that go into every product we make. It honors the tradition of excellence we've passed down through generations. And it reinforces our promise to support the people and communities who have supported us.”Benchmade's continued focus on internal growth and skill-building programs is part of its broader vision to keep American craftsmanship alive and thriving. By fostering talent within its own walls, Benchmade ensures that each knife reflects the pride, dedication, and quality that have defined the company for decades.For more information, visit . For media inquiries, please contact Senior Accountant Manager London Krapff at ....

