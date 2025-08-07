Bridgestone Launches New All-Weather Trucking Tire With ENLITEN Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Weather plays a significant role in every fleet's journey. Our aim with the W920 is to mitigate risks and elements that weather brings to the road and give drivers more confidence in these uncertain conditions," said Brad Booth, Director, Canadian Commercial Sales, Bridgestone Americas. "The Bridgestone W920 tire with ENLITEN technology illustrates our company's passion for bringing products to the market that directly respond to the needs of fleets in different regions."

The Bridgestone W920 is the third ENLITEN tire for the commercial truck segment to debut so far in 2025. Bridgestone's ENLITEN technology underscores the company's commitment to advanced engineering that supports customers' business requirements and sustainability goals. Through ENLITEN technologies, the new tire builds upon its predecessor, the Bridgestone W919, with key features including:



All-Weather Performance – The Bridgestone W920 is Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certified, designed to provide drivers with dependable traction in rain and snow.

Longer Wear Life – With 6% longer life, which, on average, is projected to deliver 10,000 more miles (17,000 kilometers) compared to the Michelin XDS 2 tire, the Bridgestone W920 tire helps your fleet go further2.

Optimized Tread Pattern – The non-directional tread pattern of the W920 helps simplify mounting, rotation and overall management for fleets. The tread pattern also features enhanced stone rejector platforms, specialized tread compounds, and full-depth sipes for additional all-weather defense. Outstanding Retreadability – The Bridgestone W920 is outfitted with a premium casing, designed to deliver multiple retread cycles.

Produced at the Warren County Plant in Tennessee, the Bridgestone W920 will initially launch in the 11R22.5 with additional sizes coming in 2026.

Bridgestone's continued development of new commercial tires that feature ENLITEN technologies aligns with three of the eight values in the Bridgestone E8 Commitment : "Ecology," "Extension," and "Ease."

1 The specific ENLITEN technology attributes vary by tire product. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

2 Based on projected kilometers from internal testing comparing the Bridgestone W920 tire vs. Michelin XDS2 tire in a 11R22.5 size. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

