Iva Yuan Named Chief Actuary, Head Of Reserving, Pricing And Product For ICW Group Insurance Companies
"Iva's deep actuarial knowledge and compassionate leadership style have proven to be essential to ICW Group's success," said Mark Moitoso, President of ICW Group. "Her vision and expertise will be key as we expand our product offerings and deepen our value to customers, agents, brokers, and an ever-changing market."
Yuan has more than 24 years of property and casualty insurance industry experience. Prior to her promotion, Iva served as Senior Vice President, Product and Actuarial, and first joined the company in 2020 as Vice President of Product and Pricing. During her time at ICW Group, her vast knowledge across multiple insurance product lines has played a key role in shaping ICW Group's growth.
"I'm honored to serve as Chief Actuary for ICW Group and excited to lead and support our company's growth journey," said Yuan. "Since arriving at ICW Group, my fellow leaders and team members have been incredible partners in our commitment to impact ICW Group's continued success and stability. I look forward to building on our momentum and the work ahead."
About ICW Group
ICW Group Insurance Companies is a top-tier, national, multi-line Property & Casualty insurance company, providing comprehensive coverage to safeguard our customers' world. Representing a group of carriers, including Insurance Company of the West, Explorer Insurance Company, and VerTerra Insurance, ICW Group is committed to creating the best insurance experience possible for its policyholder customers and network of independent agent and broker partners. For more information, visit .
