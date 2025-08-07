DPL 2025: Purani Dilli 6 Hold Nerve To Beat West Delhi Lions In Thriller

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The sequence of thrilling matches continued in the second season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) with the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium treated to another gem as Purani Dilli 6 edged out West Delhi Lions by 15 runs in a high-octane clash here on Thursday..

Batting first, Purani Dilli 6 rode on aggressive and calculated batting efforts to post a challenging total. Samarth Seth led their charge with a composed 36-ball 52, anchoring the innings and setting the tone for a competitive total. He found solid support in Dev Lakra, who played fluently for his 47 off 31 deliveries. The duo stitched together a crucial partnership that kept the scoreboard ticking.

Ekansh Dobal added late momentum with a quick-fire unbeaten 20 off just 11 balls, helping Purani Dilli 6 post a challenging total of 186/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 187, the West Delhi Lions faced early setbacks as their top-order crumbled under pressure. But middle-order batter Ayush Doseja rose to the occasion with a heroic innings. He played a lone hand and went on to score a brilliant century, keeping his team in the hunt till the very end.

However, the lack of support from the other end proved costly as the Lions eventually fell short, finishing 18 runs adrift as they were restricted to 171/8 in 20 overs.

For Purani Dilli 6, Rajneesh Dadar starred with the ball, producing a tight and effective spell of 2-19 in his full quota of four overs. His disciplined bowling in the middle overs played a key role in derailing the Lions' chase. It was a spirited all-round performance by Purani Dilli 6, who held their nerves in the closing stages to seal a win.

Earlier, Purani Dilli 6 started their campaign in Season 2 of DPL with a defeat. Outclassed by Outer Delhi Warriors by a commanding 82 runs in the sixth match of the season.

Suyash Sharma and Shaurya Malik delivered a bowling masterclass as Outer Delhi Warriors defended a modest total of 149 and bundled out Purani Dilli 6 for just 66 in 14.3 overs.