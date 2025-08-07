Recovery Acquires Recovery Brands Care Navigation Platform From American Addiction Centers In Eight-Figure Deal To Expand Access To Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic acquisition of premier sites doubles Recovery.com's reach, solidifying leading market position and accelerating access to trusted treatment options for millions

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- and American Addiction Centers (AAC) today announced the sale and transition of several leading addiction treatment care navigation websites from AAC subsidiary Recovery Brands to The sites include and

The transition reflects a commitment from both parties to help individuals and families find addiction treatment options that meet their individual needs, and a recognition that digital platforms are often the first step in that journey. For the acquisition represents an opportunity to expand its impact and further strengthen the tools and resources available to individuals navigating the treatment landscape.

“We've spent many years and invested millions of dollars building the best place on the internet to find mental health and addiction treatment and by bringing these websites under our ownership our impact and reach essentially doubled overnight,” said Ben Camp, CEO of“We've long believed we were a perfect home for these websites, and I'm so glad that AAC's leadership decided the time was right to sell. This is a major win for patients and for the industry.”

“This transaction reflects AAC's continued commitment to expanding access to lifesaving care through mission-aligned partnerships,” said Dr. David Hans, Co-CEO of American Addiction Centers.“Our vision as a company is to foster a world free from the stigma of addiction, where quality treatment and support are accessible for all.”

“Recovery Brands has been a trusted digital front door to treatment for millions, and this strategic sale enables to scale that impact even further-while allowing AAC to sharpen its focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across our facilities nationwide,” said Ellen-Jo Boschert, Co-CEO of American Addiction Centers.

The sale marks a meaningful step forward for both organizations as access to treatment remains critical.

About

Founded in 2017, is the leading global platform for finding trusted mental health and addiction treatment. Each month, millions of people engage with us across our websites and social media platforms to search 20,000+ providers, compare treatment center details and reviews, read helpful recovery resources, interact with community content, and connect directly with the right treatment for them. We list all treatment options on our care navigation websites at no cost, while providing an ethical, best-in-class advertising platform for LegitScript-certified addiction treatment and mental health providers. Learn more at .

About American Addiction Centers

At American Addiction Centers (AAC), we believe in the power of recovery. As a national leader in substance use disorder treatment, we provide compassionate, evidence-based inpatient and outpatient care for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. Our mission is to restore hope and empower individuals and families, offering a foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. We envision a world free from the stigma of addiction, where high-quality care is accessible to all. Learn more at .

Media Contacts:

Jeremy Tunis, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Communications...301-404-0764

American Addiction Centers

Joy Sutton, VP of Brand and Communications

...

615-587-7728