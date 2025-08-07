Malaysian Embassy Celebrates 58Th Anniversary Of ASEAN's Establishment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 7 (Petra) – Malaysian Embassy in Amman on Thursday hosted a ceremony to mark the 58th anniversary of the establishment of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), bringing together ambassadors, journalists, and other guests.Speaking at the event, Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan, Mohamad Nasri Bin Abdul Rahman, presented the association's journey over 58 years, noting its expansion from 5 member states to 10, in addition to the upcoming admission of Timor-Leste as its 11th member.The envoy said ASEAN's strength lies not only in its continuity, but also in its unwavering commitment to its fundamental principles.This commitment, he noted, is embodied in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) signed by 57 countries, which is "clear evidence" that the world views ASEAN as a "voice of wisdom and stability."The diplomat underlined ASEAN's role in global affairs, particularly its unified position on urgent and pressing global issues.In this context, he referred to the ASEAN foreign ministers' call for achieving an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and for holding violators of international law accountable.