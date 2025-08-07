Technical Training College Launches Aircraft Structure Maintenance Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) -- The College of Advanced Vocational Training in Jordan (CAVT), a Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) initiative, has launched a specialized training program in aircraft structure maintenance and repair.The program is offered in collaboration with VS Aviation LLC and the Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Company (Joramco), Jordan's leading aircraft maintenance company and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), headquartered in Amman.The initiative aims to strengthen ties between educational institutions and the private sector while empowering Jordanian youth with industry-ready technical skills.As part of the launch, representatives from Joramco, VS Aviation LLC, and the CAVT visited the College's Sahaab branch to explore future cooperation and deepen existing partnerships.Targeting Jordanian youth aged 18 to 25, the program provides hands-on technical training designed to prepare participants for local and international job markets. It will run for one year and be delivered both at the Sahaab branch and Joramco's workshops at Queen Alia International Airport.Participants will receive expert training from Joramco professionals and its academy, with opportunities for employment at VS Aviation LLC or Joramco upon successful completion.Applicants must have completed the 11th grade in any educational stream, pass a medical exam from a Ministry of Health-approved center, and undergo necessary security clearances for access to aviation maintenance facilities. Proficiency in English is also required.Registration dates will be announced soon through the college's official social media platforms.The program was designed and developed collaboratively by teams from Joramco Academy, the CAVT, and VS Aviation LLC, and meets international standards and the requirements of the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission.It also includes trainer certification and the provision of necessary equipment and materials.Ammar Gharaybeh, CEO of the CAVT, stated, "We believe that specialized vocational training is key to empowering Jordanian youth and supporting the national economy. Through this advanced training program, we seek to establish a comprehensive practical learning environment that enables trainees to acquire top-tier technical skills in aircraft structure maintenance, thereby contributing to the development of this vital sector in the Kingdom."VS Aviation LLC General Manager Samer Karadsheh expressed his pride in the partnership, noting the program's alignment with global standards and its role in building national competencies.Fraser Currie, Joramco CEO, remarked, "We are proud to be part of an initiative that bridges education with real-world professionalism. At Joramco, we believe that transferring knowledge is just as important as applying it. This program offers us a valuable opportunity to guide the next generation of technicians - not only to master the skills of aircraft structure maintenance, but also to raise the sector's standards both locally and internationally."Joramco, with over 60 years of experience, is a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial aircraft, serving clients across the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS region.Located in the Queen Alia International Airport free zone, Joramco operates five hangars with capacity for up to 22 aircraft and is licensed by major aviation regulatory bodies including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).