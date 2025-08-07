Anti-Chinese 'Ali Baba' Legacy Still Divides Indonesia

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Dutch presence in the Indonesian archipelago-first brought about by the decision of the Dutch East India Company in the 17th century to establish a spice monopoly in the region-has now influenced many of the institutions, norms, and educational practices within the modern Republic of Indonesia.

The colony of the“Dutch East Indies” that makes up modern-day Indonesia was also marked by racial violence and discrimination that lasted even shortly after Indonesia gained independence from the Dutch.

In a few extreme cases, native Indonesians were brutally killed and had their villages destroyed by Dutch colonizers, such as in the 1621 Banda massacre. But more subtly, discrimination mainly came in the form of a system the Dutch had implemented: one of racial stratification that continues to shape Indonesian politics through present-day ethnic hostilities.

During Indonesia's colonial period, which ended at the conclusion of World War II, the Dutch frequently employed the strategy of divide et impera (“divide-and-conquer”) in order to assert their dominance and prevent the possibility of organized resistance or joining of forces between ethnic groups against them.

The white Dutch settlers became the ruling class, while ethnic Chinese and Arab-Indonesian minorities were positioned above native Indonesians as“Foreign Orientals ,” with native Indonesians, or the pribumi, occupying the lowest position.