Mineral Turpentine Oil Prices Q2 2025: Real-Time Price Fluctuations And Forecast



USA: US$ 1085/MT

China: US$ 1030/MT

India: US$ 970/MT

Germany: US$ 840/MT South Korea: US$ 926/MT



Regional Prices Movement:

USA:

In the USA, mineral turpentine oil prices remained firm due to steady demand from construction and automotive sectors. Limited inventory buildup and moderate raw material costs also contributed to the overall price trend stability.

China:

Chinese prices were influenced by strong domestic production and consistent demand from wood panel and insulation industries. However, export competition and occasional feedstock fluctuations impacted pricing during the quarter.

India:

India experienced relatively stable pricing, supported by rising demand in furniture and laminate manufacturing. Local supply remained adequate, though import cost fluctuations added minor pressure to market dynamics.

Germany:

German prices stayed moderate amid subdued demand and sufficient supply from regional producers. Efficient logistics and low seasonal activity helped maintain balanced market conditions without sharp price fluctuations.

South Korea:

In South Korea, prices reflected moderate demand from industrial applications. Feedstock availability remained stable, while limited export activity and cautious procurement trends kept the market largely balanced throughout the quarter.

Factors Affecting Mineral Turpentine Oil Prices

Demand-Side Factors:

MTO is widely used as a solvent in paints, varnishes, and lacquers. Seasonal demand from the construction and automotive sectors significantly impacts overall consumption and pricing.Rising demand from industrial cleaning agents and household products can influence market dynamics, especially in regions with high manufacturing or urban development.Increased construction, renovation, and industrial activity drive solvent demand, leading to higher consumption of MTO and upward price trends during growth phases.

Supply-Side Factors:

As a petroleum-derived product, MTO prices are directly influenced by global crude oil market movements, impacting production costs and supply margins.Variations in refinery operating rates or unplanned shutdowns can affect MTO availability, tightening supply and influencing regional price levels.Changes in freight rates, fuel prices, and supply chain disruptions, including port congestion or weather-related delays, can add cost pressures on MTO prices.

Global Mineral Turpentine Oil Market Analysis

The global mineral turpentine oil market is driven by demand in paints, coatings, and cleaning agents. Industrial expansion and solvent applications continue to support steady market growth across multiple regions.

Key Growth Drivers:

MTO is widely used as a solvent in the paint industry, with construction and infrastructure growth fuelling consumption.Increasing use of MTO in degreasing and machinery cleaning across manufacturing sectors supports market expansion.Demand from automotive refinishing and maintenance applications contributes significantly to global MTO consumption.Global construction growth, especially in emerging economies, boosts demand for MTO-based products used in protective coatings.MTO serves as a lower-cost alternative to other industrial solvents, making it a preferred choice in price-sensitive markets.



