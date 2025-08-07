NSDL Shares Jump 20 Pc On Second Day Post-Listing, Laxmi Finance Sees Strong Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) shares extended their gain on Thursday and rose 20 per cent at the closing bell. The shares of the company are now around 28 per cent higher than their debut price.

NSDL debuted in the stock market on Thursday, at a 10 per cent premium above the issue price of Rs 800. The listing premium was lower than grey market estimates of 16 per cent.

The Rs 4,012 crore IPO saw strong participation from all investor categories. The overall issue was subscribed 41.02 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the subscription, oversubscribing 103.97 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 34.98 times and retail investors at 7.76 times.

Analysts recommend investors consider long-term exposure to NDSL shares due to its steady revenue streams and market leadership. It operates in a duopoly with the CDSL in a business with high entry barriers for new competitors.

Its rival Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) fell 2.35 per cent in the stock market on Wednesday but rose 1.18 per cent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Laxmi India Finance's shares gained 19.98 per cent on Thursday to trade at Rs 148.05 apiece, after a weak debut on the stock market, listing at a discount of 14 per cent.

The listing price fell below the grey market premium (GMP) expectations of 2 per cent. The IPO was oversubscribed 1.86 times, with retail participation at 2.20 times.

Based in Rajasthan, Laxmi India Finance is a non-deposit-taking NBFC that provides customised financial solutions to underserved customer segments across the country.

It operates 158 branches in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. The company has the highest number of branches among its peers in Rajasthan and offers MSME, vehicle, and construction loans.

Over the last two financial years, Laxmi India Finance has shown steady growth. Its net worth increased from Rs 152 crore in FY23 to Rs 257 crore in FY25, while revenues nearly doubled from Rs 129.5 crore to Rs 245.7 crore during the same period.