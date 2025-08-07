Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Raids in Nigeria Lead to Abduction of Civilians


2025-08-07 08:12:48
(MENAFN) At least 45 women and minors were seized during a series of coordinated nighttime assaults on five rural communities in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara State, local officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The recent wave of violence began late Monday evening when armed assailants once again targeted Sabongarin Damri and neighboring villages.

According to Shehu Musa, the traditional leader of Damri, who spoke to a media outlet by phone, the gunmen stormed the settlements—located within a half-kilometer of one another—and abducted numerous residents during a raid that stretched into the early morning.

Reports indicate that security personnel confronted the attackers during the incident, managing to eliminate three of the militants.

However, they were ultimately unsuccessful in stopping the armed group from escaping with captives and stolen animals.

Civilian deaths were also reported, though the precise number remains unknown.

This marks the second major mass abduction in the area in recent days.

On Saturday, gunmen riding motorcycles killed 11 individuals and abducted no fewer than 70 people—including women and children—in a similar assault on Sabongarin Damri.

According to a news outlet’s report from July 28, bandits in Zamfara executed at least 38 hostages—originally kidnapped in March—even after extorting a ransom exceeding 50 million naira (approximately $33,000).

A local government representative stated that these victims were among 56 individuals abducted from Banga village in the Kauran Namoda area of Zamfara State earlier this year.

A news agency likewise reported that the mass kidnapping took place in March.

