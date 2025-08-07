VIDEO: Qatar Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle 300 Machine Gun Bullets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar's Land Customs Department has successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a significant amount of machine gun ammunition into the country via the Abu Samra border crossing.

The seizure, announced today, August 7, 2025, with the publication of a video documenting the operation, revealed seized items of 15 boxes of ammunition, containing a total of 300 machine gun rounds.

The rounds, as it appears in the video, are those of AK47 rifle ammunition.

Upon closer inspection and a thorough search of the vehicle, officers discovered the illicit ammunition hidden in the car's central storage unit, located between the driver's seat and the front passenger's.

The contraband was cleverly hidden in plain sight, as it was concealed beneath personal belongings in a bold attempt to avoid detection.

The operation unfolded when a customs inspector at the sight grew suspicious of a vehicle attempting to enter the crossing.

According to one of the inspection officials, the suspect's behavior appeared 'unnatural,' raising immediate cautionary signals.

Authorities have not yet released details regarding the individual(s) involved or any arrests made in connection to this smuggling attempt as the investigation is still ongoing.