VIDEO: Qatar Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle 300 Machine Gun Bullets
Doha: Qatar's Land Customs Department has successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a significant amount of machine gun ammunition into the country via the Abu Samra border crossing.
The seizure, announced today, August 7, 2025, with the publication of a video documenting the operation, revealed seized items of 15 boxes of ammunition, containing a total of 300 machine gun rounds.
The rounds, as it appears in the video, are those of AK47 rifle ammunition.
Upon closer inspection and a thorough search of the vehicle, officers discovered the illicit ammunition hidden in the car's central storage unit, located between the driver's seat and the front passenger's.
The contraband was cleverly hidden in plain sight, as it was concealed beneath personal belongings in a bold attempt to avoid detection.
The operation unfolded when a customs inspector at the sight grew suspicious of a vehicle attempting to enter the crossing.
According to one of the inspection officials, the suspect's behavior appeared 'unnatural,' raising immediate cautionary signals.
Authorities have not yet released details regarding the individual(s) involved or any arrests made in connection to this smuggling attempt as the investigation is still ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment