RAPT Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| RAPT THERAPEUTICS INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except share per share data)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months
Ended
June 30,
| Three Months
Ended
June 30,
| Six Months
Ended
June 30,
| Six Months
Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|12,340
|$
|22,640
|$
|24,382
|$
|47,421
|General and administrative
|7,195
|6,690
|14,418
|14,427
|Total operating expenses
|19,535
|29,330
|38,800
|61,848
|Loss from operations
|(19,535
|)
|(29,330
|)
|(38,800
|)
|(61,848
|)
|Other income, net
|1,892
|1,667
|3,992
|3,664
|Net loss
|$
|(17,643
|)
|$
|(27,663
|)
|$
|(34,808
|)
|$
|(58,184
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized loss on marketable securities
|(19
|)
|(37
|)
|(34
|)
|(150
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(17,662
|)
|$
|(27,700
|)
|$
|(34,842
|)
|$
|(58,334
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(5.69
|)
|$
|(1.29
|)
|$
|(12.01
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|26,949,752
|4,858,345
|26,938,008
|4,843,527
| RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|(Unaudited)
|(1)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|41,886
|$
|169,735
|Marketable securities
|127,061
|61,320
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,912
|4,181
|Total current assets
|172,859
|235,236
|Property and equipment, net
|970
|1,367
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,308
|3,333
|Other assets
|2,273
|389
|Total assets
|$
|178,410
|$
|240,325
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,189
|$
|1,275
|Accrued expenses
|6,583
|9,597
|License fees payable
|-
|35,000
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|2,205
|2,422
|Other current liabilities
|66
|57
|Total current liabilities
|13,043
|48,351
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|959
|2,070
|Total liabilities
|14,002
|50,421
|Commitments
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|813,734
|804,388
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|16
|50
|Accumulated deficit
|(649,355
|)
|(614,547
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|164,408
|189,904
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|178,410
|$
|240,325
|(1)
|The balance sheet for December 31, 2024 has been derived from audited financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
