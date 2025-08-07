Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelenskyy Discusses Witkoff’s Moscow Visit Outcomes with Trump

2025-08-07 07:42:35
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Wednesday that he had a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the outcomes of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s recent trip to Moscow.

Zelenskyy noted that European leaders were also part of the call, highlighting a unified approach. He shared this update on Telegram.

"On my way back from visiting our troops in the Sumy region, I spoke with President Trump. This call followed the trip of his representative, Witkoff, to Moscow," Zelenskyy stated.

He stressed the collective commitment between Ukraine and its allies to prioritize the cessation of hostilities.

"European leaders also joined the discussion, and I am grateful to each of them for their unwavering support," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier the same day, Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, which lasted around three hours.

