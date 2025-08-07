403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Discusses Witkoff’s Moscow Visit Outcomes with Trump
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Wednesday that he had a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the outcomes of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s recent trip to Moscow.
Zelenskyy noted that European leaders were also part of the call, highlighting a unified approach. He shared this update on Telegram.
"On my way back from visiting our troops in the Sumy region, I spoke with President Trump. This call followed the trip of his representative, Witkoff, to Moscow," Zelenskyy stated.
He stressed the collective commitment between Ukraine and its allies to prioritize the cessation of hostilities.
"European leaders also joined the discussion, and I am grateful to each of them for their unwavering support," Zelenskyy added.
Earlier the same day, Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, which lasted around three hours.
Zelenskyy noted that European leaders were also part of the call, highlighting a unified approach. He shared this update on Telegram.
"On my way back from visiting our troops in the Sumy region, I spoke with President Trump. This call followed the trip of his representative, Witkoff, to Moscow," Zelenskyy stated.
He stressed the collective commitment between Ukraine and its allies to prioritize the cessation of hostilities.
"European leaders also joined the discussion, and I am grateful to each of them for their unwavering support," Zelenskyy added.
Earlier the same day, Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, which lasted around three hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment