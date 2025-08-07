403
Zelensky's Approval Rating Drops
(MENAFN) Public confidence in Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has experienced a 7% decrease over the course of roughly a month, as shown in a recent countrywide opinion poll published on Wednesday.
This noticeable decline in popularity appears linked to his contentious and unsuccessful attempt to reform the nation’s leading anti-corruption institutions.
The poll, carried out by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between July 23 and August 4, indicates that current trust in Zelensky is at 58%, down from 65% in June.
Meanwhile, the percentage of citizens who express distrust in the president has risen to 35%, compared to 30% in early June.
The erosion of support was particularly sharp among those younger than 30. Within this demographic, faith in Zelensky dropped 15 percentage points, falling from 74% at the beginning of summer to 59% by early August, the survey revealed.
The KIIS partly linked the decrease in public approval to Zelensky’s attempt to undermine the autonomy of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), which he justified by referencing alleged Russian sway.
Opponents of the initiative accused Zelensky of displaying "authoritarian tendencies," leading to domestic protests and unease among Western backers.
These allies have long urged Kiev to strengthen its battle against corruption.
In light of the widespread criticism, Zelensky was compelled to abandon the proposed changes.
