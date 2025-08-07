Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Grieves Ghana Deadly Helicopter Crash

UN Grieves Ghana Deadly Helicopter Crash


2025-08-07 07:22:35
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, United Nations (UN) agencies operating in Ghana offered their condolences to the country's government and citizens after a devastating helicopter crash claimed eight lives, including two high-ranking ministers.

Speaking on behalf of the entire UN system, Resident Coordinator Zia Choudhury expressed profound sadness, emphasizing that the tragedy represents not only a national catastrophe but a shared loss for the global community.

"The UN family in Ghana mourns with the nation in this moment of deep grief. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the government and people of Ghana, as we together face this painful loss," Choudhury stated.

The military helicopter went down early Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of all onboard. Among the victims were Defense Minister Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the cause of the fatal crash.

MENAFN07082025000045017169ID1109898069

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search