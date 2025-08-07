403
UN Grieves Ghana Deadly Helicopter Crash
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, United Nations (UN) agencies operating in Ghana offered their condolences to the country's government and citizens after a devastating helicopter crash claimed eight lives, including two high-ranking ministers.
Speaking on behalf of the entire UN system, Resident Coordinator Zia Choudhury expressed profound sadness, emphasizing that the tragedy represents not only a national catastrophe but a shared loss for the global community.
"The UN family in Ghana mourns with the nation in this moment of deep grief. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the government and people of Ghana, as we together face this painful loss," Choudhury stated.
The military helicopter went down early Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of all onboard. Among the victims were Defense Minister Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.
Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the cause of the fatal crash.
