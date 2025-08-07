Vanwest Partners Opens New Self Storage Facility In Southeast Denver

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VanWest Partners, a Denver-based real estate investment firm specializing in self-storage acquisitions and management, has opened ClearHome Self Storage – Colorado Blvd, a newly constructed, state-of-the-art self storage facility at 2425 S. Colorado Boulevard. The five-story property officially opened in late June, following a 20-month development effort that brings modern, climate-controlled storage to one of Denver's most prominent corridors.

ClearHome Self Storage - Colorado Blvd, Photo Credit: MKM Build Photography

ClearHome Self Storage - Colorado Blvd Lobby, Photo Credit: MKM Build Photography

ClearHome Self Storage - Colorado Blvd Interior, Photo Credit: MKM Build Photography

ClearHome Self Storage - Colorado Blvd, Photo Credit: MKM Build Photography

The project spans over 92,000 rentable square feet with over 1,100 fully climate-controlled units. Featuring a sleek glass façade, Kalwall lighting elements, and integrated solar power, the facility combines contemporary design, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

"This project reflects our continued focus on delivering best-in-class self storage facilities in growing and undersupplied markets," said Jacob Vanderslice, Principal at VanWest Partners. "We're excited to bring ClearHome Self Storage to South Colorado Boulevard and meet the area's rising demand for quality self storage solutions."

Located within Denver's University Park corridor, the property is surrounded by dense retail and multifamily developments and serves nearby neighborhoods including University Hills, Observatory Park, Wellshire, and Cherry Hills Village. Despite broader industry headwinds-such as slowed residential mobility and softening demand-lease-up at the new building is exceeding expectations.

The project was developed with Waner Construction as general contractor and Galloway Architecture as architect and civil engineer. Wintrust Financial provided construction financing.

ClearHome Self Storage, VanWest's wholly owned management subsidiary, will operate the facility. VanWest Partners' self storage portfolio includes 41 properties across 15 states, with continued expansion into select growth markets nationwide. While headquartered in Denver, the firm remains focused on identifying acquisition opportunities in high-demand submarkets that align with its opportunistic investment strategy.

For more information or to reserve a unit, visit:

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic real estate investment firm specializing in self storage acquisitions, development, and management. Leveraging a vertically integrated platform and conservative underwriting, VanWest delivers consistent value across a diverse portfolio of storage assets. For more information, visit .

SOURCE VanWest Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED