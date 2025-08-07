Uperform Appoints Dr. Stephanie Lahr As Chief Medical Officer To Drive Scalable Health IT Education

Experienced health system and technology executive will help empower clinicians as organization's first CMO

ELKRIDGE, Md., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- uPerform , the market-leading just-in-time learning platform, today announced that it has appointed Stephanie Lahr, M.D., CHCIO , as its first Chief Medical Officer. In her role, Dr. Lahr will be instrumental in supporting client engagement, leading uPerform's client advisory board, and offering strategic guidance on product development and marketing initiatives.

"The addition of Dr. Lahr to our team in this new and pivotal role signifies our commitment to excellence – not only in the solutions we provide but in the leaders we rely on to guide our efforts," said Eric Grosgogeat, Chief Executive Officer at uPerform. "Her passion, expertise, and experience will be tremendous assets to uPerform as we enhance the clinician experience through industry-leading, personalized health IT education."

Dr. Lahr began her work with uPerform in January 2024 as a healthcare advisory board member, where she quickly made a significant impact. "I joined uPerform because its mission to empower health systems resonates deeply with my passion for improving healthcare delivery through technology," said Dr. Lahr. "Scalable and personalized health IT education is critical for clinicians to confidently embrace innovations that enable effective, efficient, patient-centered care. I am excited to contribute to advancing these goals at uPerform, reducing friction in the caregiver experience and bringing joy back to medicine."

Dr. Lahr graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, completed her residency in Internal Medicine, and became board certified in Internal Medicine and Clinical Informatics. She brings a wealth of experience from her diverse background in healthcare and information technology. Dr. Lahr previously served as the President and Chief Experience Officer at Artisight. Prior to that role, she served as Chief Medical Information Officer and later Chief Information Officer at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota. During her tenure, Dr. Lahr and her team successfully implemented uPerform at Monument Health, a strategic shift to the health system's training approach.

uPerform empowers health systems to transform training by providing clinicians with fast and personalized access to high-quality EHR educational materials within the workflow. This approach increases user proficiency and satisfaction by offering role-based, in-application learning at the point of care, improving onboarding, reinforcing training, and reducing time spent in the EHR. As a result, clinicians can focus more on what matters most – their patients.

