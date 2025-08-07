Surge Copper Announces Commencement Of 2025 Field Program At Berg Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 field program, which commenced in mid-July at the Company's 100%-owned Berg copper-molybdenum-precious metals project located in central British Columbia. The program is expected to run through late September, subject to weather conditions and operational factors. The 2025 program is anticipated to be the final field campaign supporting the completion of a resource update and pre-feasibility study for the Berg Project.

Highlights of the 2025 Program

Two drill rigs are currently operating at site, with a total of approximately 5,000 metres of drilling budgeted

The drill program will support a range of technical objectives including:







Acid rock drainage / metal leaching (ARD/ML) geochemical characterization



Resource delineation and infill drilling within the current mineral resource Geotechnical investigations in proposed infrastructure and tailings storage areas, supported by Ausenco, which may incorporate seismic surveys and other non-invasive techniques in addition to drilling

Environmental baseline studies are ongoing across the broader project footprint

The Company is maintaining flexibility to pursue exploration drilling during the program, including potential follow-up work on targets such as Berg SW, Sylvia, and Sibola

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented:“The 2025 program represents an important milestone for Surge as we advance the Berg Project toward key de-risking and technical milestones. The work underway is designed to support a robust pre-feasibility study and updated resource estimate, and we're pleased to be executing a focused program that reflects the maturity and quality of this asset.”

Berg Exploration Permit Amended and Extended

The Company is pleased to report that on June 16, 2025, it received notification from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation that its exploration permit for the Berg Project has been successfully amended and extended. The updated permit, now valid through March 31, 2030, expands the permitted area to include additional mineral tenures acquired under the option agreement announced in December 2024. It authorizes a broad range of exploration activities including 103 drill holes, 22 helipads, and 40 mechanical test pits, and provides for continued operation of the Company's camps, access road, and geophysical survey work.

Qualified Persons

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Ootsa and Berg projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian company that is advancing an emerging critical metals district in a well-developed region of British Columbia, Canada. The Company owns a large, contiguous mineral claim package that hosts multiple advanced porphyry deposits with pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver – metals which are critical inputs to modern energy infrastructure and electrification technologies.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Berg Project, for which it announced a maiden PEA in June 2023 outlining a large-scale, long-life project with a simple design and high outputs of critical minerals located in a safe jurisdiction near world-class infrastructure. The PEA highlights base case economics including an NPV8% of C$2.1 billion and an IRR of 20% based on long-term commodity prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold. The Berg deposit contains pit-constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced-stage exploration project containing the Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Leif Nilsson”

Chief Executive Officer

For Further information, please contact:

Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications & Development

Telephone: +1 604 639 3852

Email: ...

Twitter: @SurgeCopper

LinkedIn: Surge Copper Corp



