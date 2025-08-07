403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Voices Firm Backing of Hezbollah Amid Disarmament Calls
(MENAFN) Iran delivered a firm endorsement of Hezbollah on Wednesday, dismissing renewed calls to disarm the Lebanese militant group and emphasizing that Tehran does not influence its internal decisions. The move signals Iran’s continued backing of Hezbollah amid mounting regional pressure to limit armed factions.
In a televised interview, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted that attempts to strip Hezbollah of its weapons are longstanding and arise from the group’s demonstrated battlefield strength. “This is not the first time they’ve tried to strip Hezbollah of its weapons,” Araghchi said. “The reason is clear: the power of resistance has proven itself in the field.”
Araghchi further noted that while some observers anticipated Hezbollah’s recent setbacks in combat might open the door to disarmament efforts, the group’s resolute stance has shut down those prospects. “But Hezbollah’s firm stance, reflected in its leader’s response and the latest statement, showed the group is standing strong and unyielding.”
The Iranian official pointed out that prominent Lebanese Shia leaders and factions, including The Amal Movement and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, have expressed unwavering support for Hezbollah, asserting: “Today, the Shia current in Lebanon is at the peak of its power.”
Hezbollah, Araghchi explained, has rebounded from recent wartime losses, reorganizing its forces and refreshing its command structure as needed. He stressed Iran’s policy of non-interference in Hezbollah’s choices: “We support any decision the group makes, but we do not intervene.”
This declaration comes amid Lebanon’s government push to centralize arms possession exclusively under the national army by year-end—a policy Hezbollah vehemently opposes, viewing it as politically motivated and influenced by Israeli and U.S. pressures.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has tasked the military with developing an implementation plan for this disarmament initiative, while President Joseph Aoun introduced a comprehensive national agenda including Israeli troop withdrawal, prisoner releases, and full state control over weapons.
Hezbollah dismissed the government’s push as a “grave sin,” openly rejecting it “as if it doesn’t exist.”
Cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in October 2023 and escalated into full-scale warfare by September 2024. The conflict claimed approximately 4,000 lives—including Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah—and injured around 17,000.
Despite a ceasefire in November, Israeli forces have carried out near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah activities. Although Israel was scheduled to withdraw fully from southern Lebanon by January 26, the deadline was postponed to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israeli troops remain stationed at five border outposts.
In a televised interview, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted that attempts to strip Hezbollah of its weapons are longstanding and arise from the group’s demonstrated battlefield strength. “This is not the first time they’ve tried to strip Hezbollah of its weapons,” Araghchi said. “The reason is clear: the power of resistance has proven itself in the field.”
Araghchi further noted that while some observers anticipated Hezbollah’s recent setbacks in combat might open the door to disarmament efforts, the group’s resolute stance has shut down those prospects. “But Hezbollah’s firm stance, reflected in its leader’s response and the latest statement, showed the group is standing strong and unyielding.”
The Iranian official pointed out that prominent Lebanese Shia leaders and factions, including The Amal Movement and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, have expressed unwavering support for Hezbollah, asserting: “Today, the Shia current in Lebanon is at the peak of its power.”
Hezbollah, Araghchi explained, has rebounded from recent wartime losses, reorganizing its forces and refreshing its command structure as needed. He stressed Iran’s policy of non-interference in Hezbollah’s choices: “We support any decision the group makes, but we do not intervene.”
This declaration comes amid Lebanon’s government push to centralize arms possession exclusively under the national army by year-end—a policy Hezbollah vehemently opposes, viewing it as politically motivated and influenced by Israeli and U.S. pressures.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has tasked the military with developing an implementation plan for this disarmament initiative, while President Joseph Aoun introduced a comprehensive national agenda including Israeli troop withdrawal, prisoner releases, and full state control over weapons.
Hezbollah dismissed the government’s push as a “grave sin,” openly rejecting it “as if it doesn’t exist.”
Cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in October 2023 and escalated into full-scale warfare by September 2024. The conflict claimed approximately 4,000 lives—including Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah—and injured around 17,000.
Despite a ceasefire in November, Israeli forces have carried out near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah activities. Although Israel was scheduled to withdraw fully from southern Lebanon by January 26, the deadline was postponed to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israeli troops remain stationed at five border outposts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment