Sustainable Certification Market Market Analysis Report 2025-2031 With Analyst Recommendations - Broaden Service Portfolios With Holistic Offerings / Strengthen Transparency And Credibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the booming Global Sustainable Certification market with our comprehensive report, detailing a CAGR of 13.29% from 2021-2024 and a projected value of USD 21.33 Billion by 2031. Discover trends, market segmentation, and key players driving growth across industries and regions worldwide.

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Certification Market (2025 Edition): Analysis Certification Type, By Industry Vertical, By End-User: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sustainable Certification market showcased growth at a CAGR of 13.29% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 6.85 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 21.33 Billion in 2031. This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The Global Sustainability Certification Market is operating within a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by regulatory mandates, corporate responsibility, and consumer expectations for transparency and ethical practices. At its core, the market functions as a validation mechanism that enables organizations to demonstrate compliance with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards through recognized frameworks such as ISO 14001, LEED, BREEAM, SA8000, FSC, Fair Trade, and B Corp.

The market operates through a network of international and regional certification bodies, third-party auditors, and consulting firms that provide assessment, training, and verification services across diverse industries. This ecosystem supports sectors including food and beverage, construction, textiles, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture, where adherence to sustainability standards is critical for both regulatory compliance and competitive advantage. Large corporations, SMEs, and public sector organizations seek certifications not only to meet legal and buyer requirements but also to access sustainability-linked financing, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen brand reputation.

Growth in the global sustainability certification market is driven by a convergence of factors. Governments worldwide are tightening environmental laws, mandating ESG disclosures, and embedding sustainability requirements in public procurement, thereby expanding certification demand. For example, Europe's Green Deal, America's SEC climate disclosure rules, China's carbon neutrality pledge, and Japan's net-zero ambitions all incentivize industries to pursue third-party certifications as proof of compliance and commitment.

Meanwhile, the private sector's focus on ESG strategies, risk management, and supply chain resilience fuels further adoption of certifications that can validate sustainable practices across increasingly complex global operations. The rise of ethical consumerism is another powerful growth driver. Consumers globally are prioritizing sustainably sourced, ethically produced, and eco-friendly goods, compelling brands to secure certifications that provide transparent assurance of their practices.

Technological innovation is also reshaping how the market operates and scales. Digital platforms, blockchain, and AI-driven supply chain monitoring tools are enabling faster, more efficient certification processes, reducing costs, and making certification more accessible, particularly for SMEs and suppliers in developing regions. Moreover, the growing influence of sustainable finance - through green bonds, ESG funds, and sustainability-linked loans - has created a direct financial incentive for companies to obtain and maintain recognized certifications to meet investor expectations and qualify for capital.

Regionally, the market is expanding at varied paces. Europe remains the leader in maturity and coverage due to robust policy frameworks. The Americas show strong growth driven by regulatory developments and corporate ESG commitments. Asia Pacific is seeing rapid adoption, fueled by export requirements and national climate policies, while the Middle East & Africa is emerging as new markets integrate sustainability into economic diversification plans. Overall, the global sustainability certification market is expected to continue growing steadily, supported by the intensifying focus on climate action, social equity, and responsible business practices. Certifications are no longer optional badges of honor; they are becoming essential tools for operating in a world where sustainability is central to long-term success and stakeholder trust.

Global Sustainable Certification Market: Historic and Forecast

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Sustainable Certification Market

Global Sustainable Certification Market: Dashboard

Global Sustainable Certification Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Sustainable Certification Market: Market Value Assessment

Global Sustainable Certification Market Segmentation: By Certification Type



Global Sustainable Certification Market, By Certification Type Overview

Global Sustainable Certification Market Attractiveness Index, By Certification Type

Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Environmental, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Social & Ethical, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Industry-Specific, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Holistic, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Sustainable Certification Market Segmentation: By Industry Vertical



Global Sustainable Certification Market, By Industry Vertical Overview

Global Sustainable Certification Market Attractiveness Index, By Industry Vertical

Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Construction, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Textiles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Energy, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Manufacturing, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Sustainable Certification Market Segmentation: By End-User



Global Sustainable Certification Market, By End-User Overview

Global Sustainable Certification Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User

Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Large Corporations, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Small & Medium Enterprises, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Sustainable Certification Market Size, By Public Sector & NGOs, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations



Broaden Service Portfolios with Holistic Offerings Strengthen Transparency and Credibility

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Sustainable Certification Market

Company Profiles



SGS S.A.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

TUV Sud AG

Intertek Group plc

UL Solutions Inc.

DNV AS Eurofins Scientific SE

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900