Audien Hearing Enters Walgreens Stores Nationwide, Signaling Major Retail Expansion

Walgreens will carry top-selling Audien hearing aids in thousands of locations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audien Hearing , the No. 1-selling over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid brand, today announced that its flagship Atom One and Atom Pro 2 hearing aids will be available in Walgreens stores, as well as on walgreens and in the Walgreens app, this month. The rollout marks Audien's entry into retail pharmacy, advancing its mission to make hearing support more affordable and accessible for everyone.

Audien products will be available in nearly 2,000 Walgreens stores in August, expanding to more than 4,400 stores by mid-November. The rollout reflects Audien's broader shift into omnichannel distribution to tackle the global challenge of hearing loss - which affects over 1 billion people - by making highly functional, discreet hearing solutions widely available starting at only $98.

"Launching in Walgreens is more than expanding our distribution, it's about making hearing care easier to access for everyone," said Ishan Patel, CEO of Audien Hearing. "With Walgreens' deep commitment to care, trust, and accessibility, we're proud to collaborate with them to bring effective hearing solutions to customers without prescriptions, appointments, or high costs."

"At Walgreens, we're committed to meeting people where they are in their health journey and that includes making hearing support easier to access," said Tracey Koller, chief merchandising officer, Walgreens. "Collaborating with Audien allows us to bring more affordable, effective hearing solutions to our customers and helps them live healthier and happier lives.

Audien's launch into Walgreens will help reach more individuals experiencing hearing changes who are looking for convenient, effective solutions. With over 1 million people already served through its OTC offering, this expansion helps fulfill Audien's vision of Hearing for Everyone® by increasing its physical retail footprint to match its impact.

To learn more or find a participating store, visit audienhearing/walgreens .

About Audien Hearing

Audien Hearing is the No. 1-selling OTC hearing aid brand in the world, serving over 1 million online customers and carried by thousands of major retail stores across the US. Founded by three grandsons inspired by their grandparents' hearing struggles, Audien is on a mission to tear down the barriers between people and better health - giving everyone the power to hear clearly, connect deeply, and live freely. With a growing product line, a values-driven team, and a commitment to impact, the company is redefining what hearing health can and should look like. Learn more at audienhearin .

SOURCE Audien Hearing

