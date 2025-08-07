Shanaya Kapoor Turns Jewelry Designer?: 'A Little Project That's Really Close To My Heart'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) After making her Bollywood debut with“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” opposite Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor has taken on a new exciting project.

She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a sneak peek of her life lately. The various photos posted by Shanaya on social media hint that she has been spending her time indulging in jewelry designing.

The post further showed Shanaya getting her makeup and hair done - hinting that she is shooting for her next project. For her downtime, she decided to enjoy some time in the pool.

"Life lately...Some calm, some chaos, and a little project that's really close to my heart!! Co-creating something I've always loved has been surreal. Can't wait to share more soon...Sneak peeks in here if you squint!," Shanaya captioned the post.

However, it will not be clear what Shanaya is up to until an official announcement is made.

Made under the direction of Santosh Singh,“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" reached the cinema halls on July 11.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Shanaya revealed that her parents-Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor-served as her most honest critics.

When asked about how her parents reacted to her debut, she explained that her father has always been a very honest critic.

Speaking to IANS, Shanaya revealed that during her preparation for the movie, whenever she used to share videos of her practice with her father, he used to give her honest feedback-discussing both the areas she needed to improve and the things she was already doing well.

“I mean, more than being nervous, my dad is a very honest critic of mine. Whenever I was preparing or sharing any videos with him, he would always give me very honest feedback-pointing out what I needed to work on and what my strengths were.", she shared.

Shanaya added, "Even my mom, whenever she watches any of my work, tells me, 'If this wasn't working out, I would have told you. If this wasn't good, I would have said so. And if it is good, I'll tell you that too.' They've always been very honest because they know this industry isn't forgiving, and that I have to work really hard.”