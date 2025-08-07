ETH Based Meme Coin Little Pepe Sells Out Stage 9, Surpassing $16.5M In Total Funds Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe has successfully sold out Stage 9 of its presale, raising a dazzling $16,475,000 and selling over 11,250,000,000 $LILPEPE tokens. As this Ethereum Layer 2 project continues to capture the eye of traders and meme enthusiasts alike, Stage 9 has ignited a sparkling wave of FOMO across the crypto network. With every stage selling out quicker than the closing, $LILPEPE isn't always the simplest, making headlines but also constructing serious momentum as it's considered one of 2025's most anticipated meme coins.

Beyond the Meme: Layer 2 Tech Meets Viral Culture

Little Pepe is built on Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure; $LILPEPE offers quicker, inexpensive transactions-something rare in the meme coin international. The challenge faucets into the cultural power of memes even as the use of real technology delivers a smoother, extra sustainable user experience.

While many meme coins fade quickly after their initial hype, Little Pepe is focused on staying power. The team behind $LILPEPE is rolling out a roadmap that includes DeFi integrations and community-driven governance-turning this meme coin into a functional asset rather than just a speculative play.

Strong Tokenomics and Long-Term Vision

Little Pepe's appeal also lies in its smart tokenomics. The token supply is capped, the distribution is fair, and there are no hidden traps for retail investors. With a clear vesting schedule and transparency in how funds are allocated, $LILPEPE is positioning itself as a trustworthy meme coin for both new and seasoned investors.

The project's vision includes upcoming exchange listings, Layer 2 utility tools, and community rewards. Each of these initiatives is designed to give $LILPEPE long-term relevance in a space that's often flooded with short-lived hype coins.

The Meme Moment of 2025?

With over $16.47 million raised and a massive community forming around it, many are asking: Could Little Pepe be the meme coin of 2025? If current momentum is any indication, the answer might be yes. The presale is quickly approaching its final stages, and demand continues to skyrocket.

Analysts watching the meme coin space have noted that Little Pepe shows all the early signals of a viral breakout-high engagement, strong utility, relatable branding, and smart scaling via Layer 2. If it stays on this path, $LILPEPE might not just join the ranks of iconic meme tokens-it could outgrow them.

What's Next for $LILPEPE?

As Stage 10 approaches, all eyes are on the project's next moves. The final presale phases are expected to move even faster as word spreads. Upcoming announcements around exchange listings, launch timing, and community incentives are already teased, fueling even more anticipation.

For those who missed out on Stage 9, time is running out. As history has shown with successful meme coins, once it hits the public market, the price movement can be aggressive-and the early entry profits disappear quickly.

Little Pepe has officially proven that it's more than just another meme. With a sold-out Stage 9, over $16.47 million raised, and a vision rooted in both fun and functionality, this Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is carving out a serious name in the 2025 crypto narrative. Whether users are here for the memes or the money-or both-$LILPEPE is showing all the signs of being the year's biggest breakout.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project's mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at