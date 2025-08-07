403
Air France Launches Probe into Customer Data Breach
(MENAFN) Air France is investigating a data breach that may have exposed personal details of its customers, the airline confirmed on Thursday, according to media.
The carrier said it had detected “fraudulent access to the data of some of its customers,” but emphasized that no sensitive information—such as passwords, payment card details, passport numbers, or travel itineraries—had been compromised.
Although the company did not reveal how many customers were affected, Air France stated it is directly reaching out to individuals whose data may have been accessed.
An email sent to a customer on Wednesday night, and reviewed by media, indicated that the exposed data could include full names, contact information, and the content of past email inquiries.
In a notice to impacted users, the airline advised increased caution: “Be extra vigilant if they receive suspicious calls or emails,” warning that the incident could be exploited by cybercriminals for phishing attempts.
