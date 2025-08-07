INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF JULY 31,2025 (1)

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF JULY 31,2025 (1)
|Date
|07/31/2025
|Company name
|Klépierre
|Trading place
|Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
|Mnemonic
|LI
|Symbols
|EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
|ISIN
|FR0000121964
|Total number of shares
|286,861,172
|Total number of voting rights
|Number of theoretical voting rights(2)
|286,861,172
|Number of exercisable voting rights(3)
|286,357,017
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
| Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 - ...
Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 - ...
Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 - ...
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company's portfolio is valued at €20.6 billion at June 30, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 700 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A list”. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website:
(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights
(article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of July 31, 2025, Klépierre SA owns 504,155 of its own shares.
(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.
